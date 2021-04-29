BOSTON, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlueConic, the world's leading pure-play customer data platform (CDP), was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the category "Most Innovative Company of the Year - up to 100 employees," in The 19th Annual American Business Awards® today.
BlueConic was recognized for impressive customer, employee, and revenue growth as the company helps organizations turn their first-party data into strategic business assets that support stronger identity management and improved customer experiences in the face of third-party cookie deprecation and expanding consumer privacy regulation.
The Stevie Award judges specifically noted the value that BlueConic brings to companies that are eager to not just unify their data, but also activate it. Said one judge, "Data is a goldmine for every organization. [BlueConic is a] great product and great technology company [as evidenced in its...] enhanced customer lifecycle orchestration offerings."
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30. Tickets for the virtual event are now on sale.
More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.
"Many factors, including new privacy laws, evolving technology standards, and changes in consumer behavior are converging and requiring organizations to innovate new business strategies that put first-party data at the forefront," said Cory Munchbach, COO of BlueConic. "I'm very proud of the BlueConic team and our customer data platform as we help our customers succeed in the face of these changing dynamics. We are honored to be recognized as one of the most innovative companies by the American Business Awards."
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About BlueConic
BlueConic, the leading pure-play customer data platform, liberates companies' first-party data from disparate systems and makes it accessible wherever and whenever it is required to transform customer relationships and drive business growth. Over 300 companies worldwide, including Hearst Newspapers, Heineken, ING, T-Mobile, UEFA, and VF Corp, use BlueConic to unify data into persistent, individual-profiles, and then activate it across customer touchpoints and systems in support of a wide range of growth-focused initiatives, including customer lifecycle orchestration, modeling and analytics, digital products and experiences, audience-based monetization, and more. BlueConic is a global company with offices in the US and Europe. Learn more at http://www.blueconic.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @BlueConic.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Sponsors of The 2021 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.
Contacts
North America PR for BlueConic
Stephanie Hadley,
Media Contact
Stephanie Hadley, Hadley PR, +1 6176508147, steph.hadley@hadleypr.com
SOURCE BlueConic