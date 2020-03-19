CHICAGO, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluecrew, the staffing technology platform for a flexible W-2 workforce, today announced additional financial relief for Crew Members impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19). In response to the growing concern over the health, safety, and financial well-being of the nationwide hourly workforce, Crew Members who rely on Bluecrew for a steady source of income will receive an additional two weeks of paid leave should they contract the virus or need to self-quarantine.
Unlike gig platforms, Bluecrew classifies all of its Crew Members as employees. This means all Crew Members already have access to the benefits and protections afforded to employees, including paid sick leave, workers' compensation, unemployment insurance, and health insurance. This new benefit is supplemental to the protections and benefits Crew Members currently receive and will be at no cost to Crew Members or Bluecrew customers.
"The health and safety of Bluecrew employees is our primary concern - both those in corporate offices as well as the thousands of Crew Members working on our platform for hundreds of employers across the country," said Adam Roston, Bluecrew CEO. "Hourly workers in the U.S., the majority of whom live paycheck to paycheck, are at a grave disadvantage right now. It's our hope that state and federal governments step up and provide financial relief to all hourly workers, but in the meantime, we are going to make sure our Crew Members have this important additional benefit."
"Bluecrew has a long history of advocating for the American workforce and will continue to do so. Today's national crisis is further proof that every hourly worker should receive the protection and benefits every working American deserves whether during a national crisis or a personal one," Roston continued.
All Crew Members will be automatically enrolled in this additional paid leave program.
About Bluecrew
Founded in 2015, Bluecrew is a technology platform exclusively for staffing flexible W-2 work. Job seekers turn to Bluecrew for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a broad range of industries including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality.
Bluecrew is disrupting the traditional staffing model (an industry worth $153 billion which is almost exclusively offline) with a mobile-first platform that offers workers control, flexibility, and protection, while instantly connecting them to high quality, short and long-term employment opportunities. Unlike gig economy platforms, all Crew Members are W-2 employees of Bluecrew, receiving benefits and protections like minimum wage, overtime, sick pay, and workers' compensation. Bluecrew is headquartered in Chicago with a presence in markets nationwide and is owned and operated by IAC (NASDAQ: IAC). Learn more at https://www.Bluecrewjobs.com/.