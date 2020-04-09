CHICAGO, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluecrew, the staffing technology platform for a flexible W-2 workforce, is now offering an additional benefit to the thousands of Crew Members working hourly jobs on the company's platform. In response to growing concern over the health and wellbeing of hourly workers amid the national health crisis, all Bluecrew Crew Members and their families will receive free access to telemedicine, whether they have enrolled in Bluecrew's health insurance or not.
"With so many hospitals and medical offices experiencing impossible volumes of patients, and millions of Americans still without adequate access to healthcare, we are excited to bring this additional benefit to our Crew Members doing essential work across the country," said Gino Rooney, Bluecrew co-founder and CTO.
The service will be provided by MD Live through June 30, 2020, and there will be no cost to Crew Members. Every Crew Member (and their families) who has worked within the last 90 days will automatically qualify, no matter how many hours they've worked. Crew Members can enroll in the program online and have the option to meet with a medical professional via phone call or video chat.
The launch of Bluecrew's new telemedicine initiative comes three weeks after the company launched its initial relief program offering an additional two weeks of paid leave to Crew Members impacted by COVID-19. The additional two weeks is supplemental to the paid sick leave every Crew Member receives as a W-2 employee. Bluecrew also provides every Crew Member with other benefits and protections including workers' compensation, unemployment insurance, guaranteed minimum wage, overtime pay, access to health insurance, and others.
About Bluecrew
Founded in 2015, Bluecrew is a technology platform exclusively for staffing flexible W-2 work. Job seekers turn to Bluecrew for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a broad range of industries including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality.
Bluecrew is disrupting the traditional staffing model (an industry worth $153 billion which is almost exclusively offline) with a mobile-first platform that offers workers control, flexibility, and protection, while instantly connecting them to high quality, short and long-term employment opportunities. Unlike gig economy platforms, all Crew Members are W-2 employees of Bluecrew, receiving benefits and protections like minimum wage, overtime, sick pay, and workers' compensation. Bluecrew is headquartered in Chicago with a presence in markets nationwide and is owned and operated by IAC (NASDAQ: IAC). Learn more at https://www.bluecrewjobs.com/.