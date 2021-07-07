ATLANTA, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bluefin, the recognized leader in encryption and tokenization technologies for payment and data security, has released a new white paper authored by Alpine Security Consulting on "Formulating a Complete Payment Data and Security Approach."
The white paper looks at the rules and regulations governing payment and sensitive data, considerations when choosing a data protection approach, and how tokenization can be combined with encryption to provide a single solution for securing cardholder data (CHD), Personally Identifiable Information (PII), Protected Health Information (PHI) and ACH account data, regardless of how an organization captures or uses this data.
Topics covered in the white paper include:
- Data Breaches, the Pandemic Effect, and the Shift to Online Commerce
- Payment and Privacy Data – History and Trends
- Protecting Financial Data – PCI DSS and Nacha
- Protecting Privacy Data – HIPAA, GDPR, and Privacy Acts
- The Roles of Encryption, Tokenization and Authentication in Protecting Data
- Bluefin's Payment and Data Security Suite: PCI-validated P2PE and ShieldConex® Data Security
"With the continued rise of data compromises across all industries, understanding how to secure PII, PHI and payment data against cyberthreats is crucial," said Ruston Miles, Founder, Bluefin. "We felt it was important to publish a paper that looked at all channels where this type of data is submitted, how it is stored for future use, and what privacy, payment and international regulations govern this data. Today, breaches have larger ramifications than just brand damage – the fines and penalties for exposing consumer data can quickly rise into the hundreds of millions."
Bluefin specializes in omnichannel payment and data security solutions that protect all data, with the company's PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) solutions for point-of-sale (POS) payments and ShieldConex data security platform for the encrypted tokenization of PII, PHI, CHD and ACH account data. Over 200 global partners serving 43 countries provide Bluefin's solutions to 20,000 organizations worldwide.
"Cybersecurity spending is on the rise, in part because the threats are constantly evolving and the regulations and compliance frameworks that secure our data need to change in step with those threats," said Daniel Fritsche, Founder, Alpine Security Consulting. "The ability to secure all the different data types that exist today, meet these changing requirements, and still have a single cost effective solution that is secure could make or break many organizations down the road."
The white paper is available for download on the Bluefin website.
About Bluefin
Bluefin is the recognized leader in encryption and tokenization technologies for payment and data security. Our security suite includes PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) for contactless face-to-face, call center, mobile and unattended payments, and our ShieldConex® data security platform for the protection of personally Identifiable Information (PII), Personal Health Information (PHI), and payment data entered online. The company's partner network currently includes over 200 processors, payment gateways and ISV's operating in 43 countries, which provide Bluefin's P2PE solutions direct to merchants, enterprises, healthcare organizations and more. Bluefin is a Participating Organization (PO) of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) and is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Waterford, Ireland. For more information, please visit http://www.bluefin.com.
About Alpine Security Consulting
Alpine was founded to fulfill a passion to help businesses, and the people that work in them, overcome today's cybersecurity challenges and succeed in new ways by leveraging the untapped value that an innovative approach to security can provide. With a background of over 20 years in technology, security and compliance, Alpine's skill set can help virtually any business learn how to leverage innovative security technologies with the result of translating security investments into tangible business value. For more information, please visit https://www.alpineconsults.com/.
