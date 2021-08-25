ATLANTA and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bluefin, the leading provider of encryption and tokenization payment security solutions for healthcare, higher education, government and petroleum, has announced a new partnership with Synder to provide a seamless QuickBooks/Xero integration through the company's PayConex™ payment gateway.
Synder is smart and simple accounting automation software. The product helps to automate bookkeeping processes and sync multi-channel sales in one single ecosystem for businesses selling online. A detailed sync process provides an opportunity to track multi-channel sales per product, client, currency or location, and offers users clear reporting on their business health. A smart rule engine opens unlimited customization and automation of business and accounting workflows, taking into consideration all aspects of each particular business use case.
Through the partnership, companies using Bluefin's PayConex payment gateway can now quickly connect their payment processing account with their QuickBooks or Xero accounting system.
"By synchronizing PayConex with QuickBooks, the average company will save about 8 hours a week on bookkeeping work, while being able to import data with a high level of granularity," said Greg Cornwell, Chief Revenue Officer, Bluefin. "This integration provides great value to our current customer base and potential clients seeking an all-in-one payment and accounting solution."
PayConex provides mobile, contactless retail and Ecommerce payment processing backed by the highest level of security, including PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) for point-of-sale (POS) payments, ShieldConex® for encrypted tokenization of online PII, PHI, payment and ACH account data, and a chargeback / fraud management platform.
"At Synder, we help companies achieve their Ecommerce business growth with a quick integration. We process accounting operations in the background so small to medium-sized businesses don't need to do this manually," said Ilya Kisel, COO and Co-founder, Synder. "We are very excited that Bluefin chose Synder to facilitate the integration of PayConex with QuickBooks/Xero."
For more information on the solution, visit https://synder.com/integrations/quickbooks/bluefin/.
About Bluefin
Bluefin is the recognized leader in encryption and tokenization technologies for payment and data security. Our security suite includes PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) for contactless face-to-face, call center, mobile and unattended payments, and our ShieldConex® data security platform for the protection of Personally Identifiable Information (PII), Personal Health Information (PHI), and payment data entered online. The company's partner network currently includes over 200 processors, payment gateways and ISV's operating in 44 countries, which provide Bluefin's P2PE solutions direct to merchants, enterprises, healthcare organizations and more. Bluefin is a Participating Organization (PO) of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) and is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Waterford, Ireland. For more information, please visit http://www.bluefin.com.
About Synder
Synder is smart software for Ecommerce, SaaS and other businesses that work with high volumes of online transactions from various payment sources. Synder is a top-rated solution on the market, with hundreds and thousands of customer reviews on marketplaces like QuickBooks App Store, Capterra, g2, Trustpilot, and Shopify App Store. In 2020, Synder reached the milestone of $1B transactions in amounts processed for thousands of companies. Synder was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit https://synder.com/.
Media Contact
Danielle Duclos, Bluefin, 800-675-6573, press@bluefin.com
SOURCE Bluefin