JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and ATLANTA, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bluefin, the leading provider of payment security technologies including PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) solutions for healthcare, higher education, government and petroleum, has announced a new partnership with System Innovators that will provide their users integrated payment processing capabilities backed by PCI-validated P2PE.
With over 700 integrations to government host and financial systems, System Innovators – through its iNovah platform – simplifies revenue management into one central solution for payments, audits, reporting, and reconciliation, providing a convenient and positive customer experience.
Bluefin specializes in PCI-validated P2PE solutions that secure credit and debit card transactions by encrypting all data within a PCI-approved point-of-entry device, preventing clear-text cardholder data from being available in the device or the merchant's system where it could be exposed to malware. Data decryption is only done offsite in a Bluefin hardware security module (HSM). Organizations can learn more about Bluefin's P2PE benefits through several case studies on the Bluefin media page.
"One of our top priorities has been guaranteeing the security and protection of our customers' data," said Jeffrey Sumner, Executive Vice President of System Innovators. "Our new partnership with Bluefin to provide their PCI-validated P2PE solution confirms our commitment to adhere to the highest security standards in the industry."
Through the partnership, System Innovators' clients can get PCI-validated P2PE and integrated payment processing with EMV through Bluefin's PayConex payment platform or a P2PE gateway-only solution without payment processing. PayConex is integrated directly with iNovah and will provide debit and credit card acceptance for all in-person transactions.
"Government and utility companies are prime hacker targets because not only do they process an enormous amount of payment and personal data, but they are also part of U.S. critical infrastructure which has recently been targeted by ransomware attackers," said Greg Cornwell, Chief Revenue Officer, Bluefin. "We applaud System Innovators for taking the initiative with PCI-validated P2PE to protect their clients' payment data and their customers."
About Bluefin
Bluefin is the recognized leader in encryption and tokenization technologies for payment and data security. Our security suite includes PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) for contactless face-to-face, call center, mobile and unattended payments, and our ShieldConex® data security platform for the protection of Personally Identifiable Information (PII), Personal Health Information (PHI), and payment data entered online. The company's partner network currently includes over 200 processors, payment gateways and ISV's operating in 43 countries, which provide Bluefin's P2PE solutions direct to merchants, enterprises, healthcare organizations and more. Bluefin is a Participating Organization (PO) of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) and is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Waterford, Ireland. For more information, please visit http://www.bluefin.com.
About System Innovators
System Innovators, a division of N. Harris Computer Corporation, is the leading provider of enterprise revenue management solutions for governments across North America. Over 100 cities, counties, states, and utilities trust System Innovators' technology to provide a seamless customer payment experience through channels including online, kiosk, IVR, and point-of-sale. For more information, please visit https://www.systeminnovators.com/.
