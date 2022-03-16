ATLANTA and SYDNEY, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bluefin, the recognized integrated payments leader in encryption and tokenization technologies that protect payments and sensitive data, has partnered with communications industry leader Upwire to provide Bluefin's PayConex™ gateway clients the convenience and efficiency of automated IVR and SMS payments and communications.
Upwire is a powerful, patented drag-and-drop platform for multi-channel customer communications and the intelligent automation of all customer lifecycle interactions. Through the Upwire platform, clients can use SMS and IVR to drive payments and supercharge arrears collections, while empowering customers to access online and digital self-service resolutions. The company's platform helps increase revenue, reduce costs, and improve the customer experience by helping companies and their customers achieve outcomes quickly and easily by their preferred payment method on their preferred communication channel.
Bluefin's PayConex payment gateway provides integrated and stand-alone face-to-face, mobile, unattended, MOTO and Ecommerce payment processing, backed by the highest level of security with PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) and tokenization of PII, PHI, payment and ACH account data entered online. Additional features include 3D Secure (3DS) for Ecommerce payments, anti-fraud scoring, chargeback management, account updater and QuickBooks integration.
"We are excited to partner with Bluefin because they offer such a wide array of payment options to their customers, while having a keen focus on payment and data security" said Merv Grant, VP, North America Sales, Upwire. "Unlike other communication platforms, Upwire primarily focuses on positive and frictionless communication outcomes. Our platform fits perfectly with this value proposition because it provides intelligent IVR and SMS automation that will allow Bluefin's clients to take advantage of PCI compliant 'best-in-breed' cloud infrastructure to securely accept credit card and ACH payments via Upwire Pay and over the phone, without the need for any human interaction."
Through the partnership, Bluefin's clients will get the convenience and efficiency of automated IVR and SMS payments and communications.
"Consumers today want more ease of use when making payments and receiving communications from their providers, which is why we knew it was important to offer our merchants this feature for their customers," said Greg Cornwell, Chief Revenue Officer, Bluefin said. "The Upwire platform will enable our partners' and clients' customers to accept payments 24/7 and collect missed payments, all while lowering cart abandonment and reducing fraud. We are thrilled to partner with Upwire and bring the benefits of IVR and text payments and communications to PayConex users."
About Bluefin
Bluefin is the recognized integrated payments leader in encryption and tokenization technologies that protect payments and sensitive data. Our product suite includes solutions for contactless, face-to-face, call center, mobile, Ecommerce and unattended payments and data in the healthcare, higher education, government and nonprofit industries. The company's 200 global partners serve 20,000 enterprise and software clients operating in 47 countries. For more information, visit https://www.bluefin.com/.
About Upwire
Upwire specializes in creating automated, multi-channel customer communication workflows that deliver extraordinary results. The company's simple drag-and-drop platform allows businesses to create smarter ways to communicate with customers from SMS, email and chat bots, to IVRs. Upwire serves a worldwide client base of enterprise organizations, with offices in Australia, North America, Canada and Europe. For more information, visit https://upwire.com/.
