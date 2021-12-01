ATLANTA and SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bluefin, the leading provider of integrated payment security products including PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) and tokenization solutions for healthcare, higher education, government and non-profits, has announced a new partnership with VBO Tickets that will provide their users integrated payment processing capabilities backed by PCI-validated P2PE.
VBO Tickets is a global provider of a Total Ticketing Engagement Solution, with all-in-one ticketing and event management features. The company helps organizations boost tickets sales with integrated customer relationship management, ticketing, fundraising, merchandise sales, virtual engagement, and marketing solutions.
Bluefin specializes in PCI-validated P2PE solutions that secure credit and debit card transactions by encrypting all data within a PCI-approved point-of-entry device, preventing clear-text cardholder data from being available in the device or the merchant's system where it could be exposed to malware. Data decryption is only done offsite in a Bluefin hardware security module (HSM). Organizations can learn more about Bluefin's P2PE benefits on our FAQ page.
"VBO Tickets is delivering for our higher education clients by choosing to work with payment experts that will provide solutions tailored to the unique needs of colleges and universities," said Courtney Files, Business Development Manager, VBO Tickets. "Our partnership with Bluefin will expand our EMV chip card solutions and integrate with Bluefin's industry leading PCI-validated P2PE solution. This partnership delivers on VBO Tickets' commitment to colleges and universities to provide the best payment security, by partnering with Bluefin, the recognized integrated payments leader in encryption and tokenization technologies."
Through the partnership, VBO clients can get PCI-validated P2PE and integrated payment processing with EMV through Bluefin's PayConex™ payment platform or a P2PE gateway-only solution without payment processing. PayConex is integrated directly with the VBO Tickets platform and will provide debit and credit card acceptance.
"More and more ticketing organizations are opening back up after the pandemic, creating a greater demand for payment processing that seamlessly integrates with software platforms," said Greg Cornwell, Chief Revenue Officer, Bluefin. "At the same time, it is paramount to protect the volume of transactions as customer demand increases. PCI-validated P2PE is the gold standard in POS payment security and has been widely embraced by higher education organizations. VBO Tickets provides box offices, stadiums and events a highly innovative product that is flexible and scalable. We are very excited to partner with VBO Tickets and bring the security of our P2PE solution to their clients."
Learn more about the Bluefin and VBO Tickets partnership.
About Bluefin
Bluefin is the recognized integrated payments leader in encryption and tokenization technologies to protect payments and sensitive data. Our product suite includes solutions for contactless face-to-face, call center, mobile, Ecommerce and unattended payments and data in the healthcare, higher education, government and non-profit industries. The company's partner network currently includes over 200 processors, payment gateways and ISV's operating in 46 countries. For more information, visit https://www.bluefin.com/.
About VBO Tickets
Formed in 2012, VBO is the only comprehensive solution for promoters of any scale: whether you are a startup company looking to make your mark on the industry or a mega promoter that caters to hundreds of thousands, VBO is the definitive choice with integrated customer relationship management, ticketing, fundraising, merchandise sales, virtual engagement, and marketing solutions. Shockingly affordable and incredibly simple to use, VBO has made the tools to success available at your fingertips without the hassle. Based in San Jose, Calif., VBO Tickets is proud to provide a robust all in one event ticketing solution and strive to maintain close relationships with their clients. Simply stated, VBO provides the highest level of ticket innovation and customer service. For more information, please visit https://www.vbotickets.com/ .
Media Contact
Danielle Duclos, Bluefin, 8006756573, press@bluefin.com
SOURCE Bluefin