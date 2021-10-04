ATLANTA, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bluefin, the recognized integrated payments leader in encryption and tokenization technologies to protect payments and sensitive data, has issued a new payment security brief, "P2PE for Petroleum and C-Stores: Bluefin Industry Partner and Payment Security Solution."
The security brief provides an overview of the petroleum environment, including the major manufacturers, hardware and software providers and their roles, and the complexities of fuel merchant processing. It also details the payment security features needed by petroleum and convenience stores (C-stores) and merchants, including PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE).
The brief also discusses the first true PCI-validated P2PE solution utilizing Bluefin's Decryptx® P2PE product and those from industry partners – including Allied Electronics, NCR, Transaction Network Services (TNS) and Comdata – that will encrypt payment data not only at the pump, but also within the C-store environment, for major petroleum merchants.
"While EMV and P2PE have been widely adopted in industries like higher education and healthcare, petroleum has been slow to implement new payment security initiatives, which has resulted in several high-profile data compromises in this sector," said Greg Cornwell, Chief Revenue Officer, Bluefin. "Bluefin and our partners have been laser-focused on introducing a complete P2PE solution that is acquirer-agnostic, will work within the complexities of processing and routing transactions, and can be implemented throughout the fuel environment – from the pump, to in-store, to the car wash, and to mobile and curbside pickups."
Bluefin was the first North American provider of a PCI-validated P2PE solution in 2014 for the immediate encryption of point-of-sale (POS) payments. PCI P2PE provides numerous benefits, including cost savings, PCI scope reduction and brand protection.
"Part of the issue that you see with fuel merchants is that, until now, there hasn't been a PCI-validated P2PE solution that could work within the constraints of the fuel environment," said Ruston Miles, Founder, Bluefin. "Many fuel merchants have multiple brands under their banner and could have one group processing with one payment acquirer, another group processing with a different acquirer, and a third group with a different acquirer – with each of the three having a different mix of vendors, payment terminals and more. All of these formulations had to be taken into account by Bluefin and our partners when developing this solution."
"We could not be any more excited to bring the security of PCI-validated P2PE to the petroleum industry and C-stores," added Miles.
The brief can be downloaded from Bluefin's website.
About Bluefin
Bluefin is the recognized integrated payments leader in encryption and tokenization technologies to protect payments and sensitive data. Our product suite includes solutions for contactless face-to-face, call center, mobile, Ecommerce and unattended payments and data in the healthcare, higher education, government and non-profit industries. The company's partner network currently includes over 200 processors, payment gateways and ISV's operating in 45 countries. Bluefin is a Participating Organization (PO) of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) and is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Waterford, Ireland. For more information, please visit http://www.bluefin.com.
Media Contact
Danielle Duclos, Bluefin, 8006756573, press@bluefin.com
SOURCE Bluefin