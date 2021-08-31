ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bluefin has announced the launch of a new brand to reflect the company's market position and dual-focus on innovative security solutions for both payments and sensitive consumer and company data, including Personally Identifiable Information (PII), Protected Health Information (PHI) and banking account data.
Bluefin was founded as Capital Payments in 2007 and changed its name to Bluefin Payment Systems in 2012. Along with the new brand came a laser-focus on protecting payment data. In 2014, Bluefin became the first North American solution provider to receive PCI validation for a point-to-point encryption (P2PE) solution.
"We introduced PCI-validated P2PE just as hackers started breaching the POS systems of massive retailers," said Ruston Miles, Bluefin's founder and a member of the PCI Board of Advisors. "Validated P2PE represents the gold standard in payment security for these companies and others, like healthcare and higher education, accepting POS payments, with benefits including immediate device encryption, decryption outside of the merchant environment, and reduced PCI scope."
As a leading provider of PCI P2PE, with over 100 P2PE supported device types, the only online management system for device chain of custody, and a global network of processors, payment gateways and software vendors supporting the solution, Bluefin began focusing on innovation to protect more than just the point-of-sale – and more than just payment data.
"As threat vectors evolved and became more sophisticated, hackers expanded their focus to different acceptance channels, including Ecommerce, and different types of data," said Tim Barnett, Bluefin's CIO. "Social security numbers, insurance information and even addresses started fetching more on the Dark Web than a simple credit card. Buyers could piece this information together for everything from identity theft to getting a mortgage, which could be much more lucrative."
In late 2019, Bluefin introduced their ShieldConex® data security platform, which uses a combination of vaultless tokenization and hardware-based encryption to protect any type of PII, PHI, payment or account data upon entry into an online form and in storage. The combination of PCI-validated P2PE with ShieldConex provides retailers, healthcare providers, higher education organizations and more a complete security solution for protecting all acceptance channels, including mobile, retail, call center and Ecommerce.
"We wanted our new logo to represent Bluefin's dual-focus on securing both payments and sensitive data," said Danielle Duclos, Bluefin's SVP of Marketing. "The new logo essentially splits our iconic fin in half, with two smaller triangular fins that represent payment security and data security. Our new website, assets and digital initiatives reflect this positioning."
Bluefin has steadily grown its merchant and partner base, with more than 20,000 clients that have adopted Bluefin's solutions, and more than 200 global partners operating in 44 countries that provide the company's payment and data security solutions through their platforms. Bluefin has been the recipient of several awards and recognitions in 2021, including the FinTech Breakthrough Awards' Best Financial Transaction Security Platform for ShieldConex, the MPC 2021 Visionary Award, and the Atlanta Inno 2021 Fire Award, as well as being named a top 100 U.S. FinTech by the Financial Technology Report, which also recognized Bluefin's CEO, John M. Perry, as a top 50 U.S. CEO in FinTech.
"We are truly excited to address the global market," said Ruston Miles. "We will continue to relentlessly focus on innovative payment and data security solutions that will devalue any piece of sensitive data. Because as we say at Bluefin – while you can't always prevent a data breach, you can prevent a data compromise by making the information in your system useless to hackers."
