ATLANTA and HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bluefin, the leading provider of data and payment security technologies including PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) solutions, Powertranz, the local leader in Card Present gateway/payment processing for the Caribbean, and NRT Technology Corp, a global technology leader, have announced the first secure, self-integrated contactless kiosks with validated P2PE for the Caribbean market.
The companies have introduced the first self-integrated contactless kiosk solution for the Caribbean that includes Bluefin as the validated P2PE provider, PowerTranz as the Card Present gateway/payment processor, and NRT kiosks that utilize Advanced Mobile Payments' 6500 unattended devices.
Bluefin, Powertranz and NRT teamed with acquirer Scotiabank to develop a solution for Cable & Wireless, the leading telecommunications and entertainment providers in the Caribbean and Latin America, which included developing the payment application, integrating the device in the kiosk software and certifying the device with Fiserv for Mastercard, VISA, Discover and AMEX. Cable & Wireless operates over 100 NRT-Opal bill payment kiosks in 14 countries in the Caribbean.
"The migration (Liability Shift) of EMV (Chip Cards) to the Latin America & Caribbean Region went into effect in 2013. Self-service kiosks have been in increasing demand for operational efficiencies, customer service satisfaction, and more recently social distancing demand because of the global pandemic COVID-19," said Chris Burns, CEO of Powertranz. "Cable and Wireless specifically needed a chip and pin solution to accept all card payments at the kiosks."
The first installment of 51 kiosks in 7 Caribbean countries has been completed. The companies will continue to deploy additional self-service kiosks for a total of over 100 across 5 additional countries in the Caribbean. In Phase II of the project, local debit payment cards and contactless payments will be enabled.
"This ground-breaking initiative enabled NRT to provide our customers with an integrated, seamless EMV or "Chip and Pin" card processing solution for self-service bill payment and account top-up kiosks accepting both branded and local debit and credit cards in unattended locations in the Caribbean" said Brian Simon, NRT's Director of Sales for Opal Products.
"The complexity of a multi-country adoption of a uniform payment solution which supports a transnational utility service provider, an international financial institution, a local-centric payment gateway & processor, and a global Payment Council Industry certified data security provider offers a best of breed partnership to bring integrated self-service kiosks supporting MSR, EMV, NFC and PCI-validated P2PE to the Caribbean market," said Eldred F. Garcia, VP of Security Solutions, Bluefin. "We are very excited to bring the much-needed installation of self-serve kiosks backed by validated P2PE to this market."
About Powertranz
Powertranz is a sophisticated Card Present payment platform provider that processes integrated Point of Sale transactions, including EMV and PCI Validated Point to Point Encryption (P2PE), in Bermuda and the Caribbean marketplace. Powertranz is the first provider of PCI Validated P2PE in the Caribbean via its partnership with Bluefin. The company is based in Bermuda, along with its sister company, First Atlantic Commerce. For more information, please visit http://www.powertranz.bm.
About Bluefin
Bluefin is the recognized leader in encryption and tokenization technologies for payment and data security. Our security suite includes PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) for contactless face-to-face, call center, mobile and unattended payments, and our ShieldConex® data security platform for the protection of personally Identifiable Information (PII), Personal Health Information (PHI), and payment data entered online. The company's partner network currently includes over 135 processors, payment gateways and ISV's operating in 36 countries, which provide Bluefin's validated P2PE solutions direct to merchants, enterprises, healthcare organizations and more. Bluefin is a Participating Organization (PO) of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) and is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Waterford, Ireland. For more information, please visit http://www.bluefin.com.
About NRT Technology Corp
NRT Technology Corp is a global technology leader in the design and development of next generation enterprise payment systems, specialized self-serve financial/marketing kiosks, digital table game platforms, big data analytics utilizing artificial intelligence and gamification, credit marker information services, and digital and mobile experiences to casinos, lotteries, banks, retailers, telcos and utility companies and ATM operators around the globe. Through our global family of companies, we enable more than 2 billion physical and digital commerce experiences annually.
Media Contact
