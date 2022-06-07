The leader in payment and data security wins in the category of Data Protection for their ShieldConex® data security platform
ATLANTA, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that mailto:Bluefin has won the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the Data Protection category. The industry awards program sought to identify and reward the world's leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.
Bluefin is the recognized integrated payments leader in encryption and tokenization technologies that protect payments and sensitive data. The company won the award for its ShieldConex® data security platform, which utilizes both hardware-based encryption and vaultless tokenization to secure Personally Identifiable Information (PII), Protected Health Information (PHI), cardholder data (CHD) and ACH account data entered online. The platform immediately masks sensitive data upon entry through Bluefin's iFrame or API's, ensuring that it never travels through a system or network as clear text, where it could be accessible in the event of a data breach.
In addition to ShieldConex, Bluefin specializes in PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) solutions to protect face-to-face, mobile, call center and unattended payments. The company has over 100 PCI-validated P2PE devices, 16 key injection facilities (KIFs), 200 global partners providing their solutions, and the only online P2PE management system, the P2PE Manager®, for device chain-of-custody, tracing and PCI attestation.
"No organization is safe from a cyberattack, whether they are in critical infrastructure, manufacturing, retail, healthcare or higher education," said John M. Perry, Bluefin CEO. "It's no longer a question of 'if' you will be targeted – it's a question of 'when.' At Bluefin, we believe that data devaluation is key to every company's cybersecurity strategy, and that means deploying a mix of encryption and tokenization technologies to secure payments and data so that if hackers do breach your system, they find absolutely nothing of value."
"ShieldConex extends the security that we provide at the point-of-sale with PCI-validated P2PE to the Ecommerce environment – immediately tokenizing any piece of data that is entered online, whether that's PHI, PII or payments data. This is a crucial solution as more companies accept data of all kinds in web forms, and we are tremendously proud that the Business Intelligence Group recognized us as a leader in data protection in this year's Fortress Cybersecurity Awards," added Perry.
"We are so proud to name Bluefin as a winner in the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like Bluefin are critical in providing the protection and trust consumers demand."
Learn more about Bluefin at https://www.bluefin.com/ and the ShieldConex data security platform at https://www.bluefin.com/products/shieldconex/.
For information about the annual Fortress Cyber Security Awards, please visit https://www.bintelligence.com/fortress-cyber-security-awards.
About Bluefin
Bluefin is the recognized integrated payments leader in encryption and tokenization technologies that protect payments and sensitive data. Our product suite includes solutions for contactless, face-to-face, call center, mobile, Ecommerce and unattended payments and data in the healthcare, higher education, government and nonprofit industries. The company's 200 global partners serve 20,000 enterprise and software clients operating in 47 countries. For more information, visit https://www.bluefin.com/.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers. For more information, visit http://www.bintelligence.com.
