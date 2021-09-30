ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bluefin, the recognized integrated payments leader in encryption and tokenization technologies to protect payments and sensitive data, today announced that its ShieldConex® Data Security Platform has been named the winner of the "Enterprise Encryption Solution of the Year" award in the fifth annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.
ShieldConex® utilizes both hardware-based encryption and vaultless tokenization to secure Personally Identifiable Information (PII), Protected Health Information (PHI), and payment data entered online. ShieldConex immediately masks sensitive data upon entry through Bluefin's iFrame, ensuring that it never travels through a system or network as clear-text, where it could be accessible in the event of a data breach. It also generates the same format-preserving common token per credit or debit card, providing a true omni-channel tokenization solution that enables Bluefin's clients to easily identify where and how their customers are purchasing.
A 100% cloud-based solution requiring no on-premise installation, ShieldConex can also be quickly implemented via an API in any online environment. All ShieldConex tokens are format preserving and the option exists to maintain portions of the tokenized data, such as the last four digits of a social security number, preserving the usefulness of the data in tokenized form while being database-friendly for developers. Additionally, the vaultless nature of the solution means customers always retain their data – ShieldConex tokenizes the sensitive data and returns it to the customer – and also eliminates issues of data sovereignty, while guaranteeing higher performance than legacy token vault-based solutions.
"We are truly honored to be recognized by CyberSecurity Breakthrough – particularly in such a vibrant and ever-evolving space. Identifying organizations' need for the tokenization and encryption of online payment and sensitive data, we developed ShieldConex to be easily implemented using our iFrame or an API," said John M. Perry, Bluefin's CEO. "ShieldConex allows businesses to capture various sensitive data elements from a customer without ever handling these data elements in their own systems, while still having access to the data when they need it. This award belongs to everyone at Bluefin as well as our customers counting on us around the world to keep their data safe and businesses thriving."
The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year's program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.
"The pandemic has pushed the world towards rapid digitalization and sensitive information is shared in online forms and websites more frequently than ever. It's no secret that these companies holding the data are prime targets for hackers and need to take steps to ensure information security for their customers - as well as lowering the risk of paying hefty compliance violation fines," said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "ShieldConex brings 'breakthrough' encryption and data security technology to ease and secure to the online transaction space by helping organizations reduce both risk and cost. This solution has proved itself critical in our new normal and we are thrilled to congratulate Bluefin on winning the 'Enterprise Encryption Solution of the Year' award."
####
About Bluefin
Bluefin is the recognized integrated payments leader in encryption and tokenization technologies to protect payments and sensitive data. Our product suite includes solutions for contactless face-to-face, call center, mobile, Ecommerce and unattended payments and data in the healthcare, higher education, government and non-profit industries. The company's partner network currently includes over 200 processors, payment gateways and ISV's operating in 45 countries. Bluefin is a Participating Organization (PO) of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) and is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Waterford, Ireland. For more information, please visit http://www.bluefin.com.
About CyberSecurity Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.
Media Contact
Danielle Duclosq, Bluefin, 8006756573, press@bluefin.com
SOURCE Bluefin