ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlueFletch, a Zebra PartnerConnect Premier Independent Software Vendor (ISV), today announced that it has successfully completed Zebra Technologies' Validated Program for Enterprise Launcher, a secure home screen replacement that provides single sign-on for dedicated Android devices. Zebra's Validated Program designation indicates to customers and partners that BlueFletch Enterprise Launcher was successfully tested - confirming its performance and functionality with select Zebra devices.
BlueFletch Launcher is a secure launcher that has been validated for single sign-on integration with Zebra Workforce Connect and Profile Manager using Okta as an Identity Provider. By combining these solutions, customers can take advantage of the following:
- Single Sign-On for all applications: BlueFletch launcher provides single sign-on for all mobile, Web, and third-party applications. Users only have to log in once to authenticate their identity and gain immediate access to their business apps on their Zebra handheld.
- Fast re-authentication: BlueFletch Launcher supports multiple rapid re-authentication methods, including NFC, barcode, biometrics, PIN, and secondary token.
- Easily Integrate with Okta: BlueFletch Launcher allows customers who are using Okta as their Identity Provider to easily authenticate and manage users for their mobile devices.
- Granular-level security control: customers can restrict apps by user access level, enable "open zone" for low-security apps, and configure smart logout rules to keep data safe (e.g., logout upon device cradle or inactivity timeouts).
Zebra Technologies' Validated Program enables eligible channel partners and ISVs to test the interoperability of their software solutions with select Zebra mobile computers, scanners, printers, RFID readers, and mobility management software to meet user application-specific needs and reduce both the risk and the implementation time for the user.
Working closely with Zebra engineering teams, BlueFletch has successfully tested Enterprise Launcher for its interoperability with select products, including the Zebra TC57 and Zebra TC21 touch computers.
"Frontline workers need secure and seamless access to their business apps using their Android-based Zebra rugged handhelds," said Brett Cooper, Founding Partner of BlueFletch. "Enterprise Launcher's compatibility with the TC57 and TC21 provides organizations with greater security control, a more efficient login experience, and complete visibility into their device fleet with integrated tooling."
To learn more about how to further enhance the security of Zebra devices and enhance the login experience for end-users, click here.
About BlueFletch
BlueFletch is an Atlanta-based Enterprise software company focused on helping Enterprise secure, manage, and support their company-owned devices. Clients come to us to build and deploy mobile solutions. Our team of mobility experts, based out of Atlanta, Georgia, helps our clients move fast and deliver results for business-critical mobility projects.
