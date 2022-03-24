The PropTech company sees rise in corporate travel bookings as it kicked off 2022 with 855 new corporate accounts; 'Blueground for Business' will close over $18 million in Q1 and is forecasting $100+ million by year-end
NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blueground, a PropTech company offering a turnkey housing solution for renters globally, strengthens its 'Blueground for Business' service offering for corporate travelers as the company sees significant spikes in business travel and global mobility due to 'return to office' plans and employees' pent up desires to travel. Blueground reached $140 million in revenue in 2021, of which 'Blueground for Business' made up one third of this revenue – an 82% increase over 2020. As a result of this growth, 'Blueground for Business' is strategically adapting its services to become a one-stop-shop for organizations booking travel for 30 days or more.
"While typical business travel for a few days or a week has not yet bounced back, we're seeing corporate relocations – employer sponsored housing for 30-60 days – are flourishing,'' said Aneesa Arshad, Co-Founder and Global Head of Blueground for Business. "Our clients are moving their employees to new cities in high volumes and they depend on Blueground's personalized and consistent housing experience. We ensure their employees can show up and start thriving in their new homes."
An internal survey conducted of 'Blueground for Business' clients showcased positive trends in global mobility. Over 70% of 'Blueground for Business' clients have relocated in the last year, and of those clients, 47% relocated internationally. Additionally, more than half of those surveyed would be open to relocating to work in another location for a period of time if given the opportunity, and over 60% do plan to relocate at least once in the next 12-18 months. In this remote working environment, employees are more vocal than ever about how and where they want to work. Of the 60% of Blueground clients that plan to relocate, 32% requested the relocation themselves –this is less than 10% of a difference from those whose employers initiated the move, showcasing an increase in company flexibility, and employee's inclination to travel.
To meet this growing demand in corporate business, 'Blueground for Business' is increasing its supply of apartments in strategic locations and business hubs such as Austin, Berlin, Zurich, and San Francisco, and doubling its 'Blueground for Business' team of dedicated account managers to assist and personalize the stay for corporate clients. 'Blueground for Business' clients get the added benefit of:
- Direct booking codes so employees can select and book their own apartments
- Pre-stocked groceries
- Pet and children-specific items
- Custom kitchenware based on cooking preferences
With more than 7,000 apartments across 18 cities worldwide, Blueground is reinventing the way people live by making apartments available for people where they want, when they want, and on the terms they want. Through its network of beautifully designed and fully furnished apartments, corporate travelers are able to stay in some of the most desirable neighborhoods and cities – living like a local while relocating for business. 'Blueground for Business' has been supporting a range of Fortune 500 companies over the last five years to seamlessly book their employees' stays with flexible terms and reducing their company's business travel expenditures while taking advantage of corporate rates.
To learn more about 'Blueground for Business' or find your next apartment, please visit http://www.theblueground.com.
About Blueground
Blueground is a global PropTech company that is reinventing the way people live with its curated network of thousands of quality, turnkey homes in sought-after neighborhoods around the globe, available for stays of a month or longer. Blueground's tech-enabled platform provides a fully digitized experience from viewing and booking available apartments within minutes to managing the entire stay through the Blueground Guest App. Now renters can book where they want, when they want, and on the terms they want. Blueground is headquartered in New York City, with a portfolio of thousands of apartments in 18 cities worldwide including in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, Chicago, Washington D.C., Denver, Seattle, Austin, Dubai, Istanbul, Paris, London, Vienna, Zurich, Berlin, Madrid and Athens. Blueground plans to expand to 50 cities by 2025.
