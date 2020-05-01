New headset features IP54-rated durability, improved comfort and convenient USB-C charging
LOWELL, Mass., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueParrott, a leader in wireless headset technology, today introduces the next generation B450-XT noise-cancelling Bluetooth® headset, engineered for superior calls in high-noise environments. Now with enhanced comfort, durability and more flexible charging and firmware update options, the upgraded headset is designed to keep pace with the demands of life on the go.
BlueParrott's B450-XT is one of its most popular headsets to date and this next generation model addresses two critical features for users – comfort and durability. The new B450-XT headset delivers improved comfort through its padded headband and large, cushioned earcups for all-day use. The headset is even more durable with an IP54-rating to protect against dust and moisture for the toughest environments, and now comes with USB-C charging to streamline charging across devices. The new headset also enables easy firmware updates on the go using the BlueParrott App and features Bluetooth 5.0 for better connectivity across devices.
Building on the success of the original B450-XT, the headset also features all of BlueParrott's standard features, including industry-leading noise cancellation that blocks out 96 percent of background noise and up to 24 hours of talk time. With BlueParrott's VoiceControlTM, users can answer or reject calls with just their voice, providing a hands-free experience. Users can also customize the headset using the exclusive Parrott ButtonTM for one-touch access to favorite features and applications.
"Those who work in high-noise, high-mobility environments shouldn't have to make a choice between taking calls and everything else their job entails," said Urban Gillis, Head of BlueParrott, N.A. "We created the next generation of the B450-XT to provide the noise cancellation, call quality, durability, comfort and convenience that these industries need to stay connected while on the go."
BlueParrott headsets offer premium features and are incorporated and supported by major Bluetooth enabled devices. The following features are included in the new B450-XT:
- Industry-leading noise cancellation
- Up to 24 hours of talk time
- Customizable Parrott ButtonTM
- Tough, IP54-rated design
- USB-C charging
- Padded headband and large, cushioned earcup
- VoiceControlTM
- Wireless range of up to 300 feet/100 meters
- Large, easy-to-press buttons
- Get the latest headset features via the BlueParrott App
Pricing and Availability
The BlueParrott B450-XT will be available for pre-order May 1 for $169.99 USD and $229.99 CAD at http://www.blueparrott.com. They will be available for purchase from Amazon, Best Buy and North American travel centers beginning June 1.
About BlueParrott
BlueParrott®, a GN Audio brand, is a category leader in high-performing headsets for the noisiest and most demanding work environments. Helping mobile, manufacturing and warehousing professionals stay connected, our BlueParrott line has long been the favorite of professional truck drivers and industrial users and is time-tested to meet the demands of any workplace. The BlueParrott line of Bluetooth® devices meet the highest global standards for product quality and service, backed by the industry's best warranties.
GN Audio is part of the GN Group which operates in more than 90 countries, and has almost 150 years' experience in innovation and delivering reliability and ease of use. Founded in 1869, employing over 5,000 people, and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, GN makes life sound better.