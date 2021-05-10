TORONTO, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blueprint Software Systems, a leading provider of the most powerful process automation design environment on the market, today announced that it was named a 2021 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Digital Process Automation Solution category. Finalists represent the best products, technologies, and services in software, information and business technology.
Blueprint's Enterprise Automation Suite sits at the heart of any automation toolchain and provides a better way to design sustainable, high-quality RPA models and manage change across the RPA lifecycle by developing Digital Blueprints. Digital Blueprints are purpose-built to completely replace labor-intensive and error-prone PDD's or other paper-based documents with a new, better way to design automations that leads to higher-quality, precise development that minimizes bot outages and errors. Blueprint delivers the solutions that move automation projects forward with speed and precision to enable RPA at scale and drive greater automation ROI.
Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. Blueprint's Enterprise Automation Suite was honored as one of 153 finalists across the 43 business technology categories, including two categories in response to COVID-19.
"The 2021 CODiE Award finalists continued to innovate, pivot and grow to develop truly remarkable products throughout an historically challenging year. These finalists maintain the vital legacy of the CODIEs in spotlighting the best and most impactful apps, services and products serving the business tech market. Congratulations to this year's finalists on this well deserved recognition," said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President.
"At Blueprint, our goal is to help our customers realize the full potential and promise of their RPA deployments through our Digital Blueprints and process automation design solutions – which are unmatched in the market," says Dan Shimmerman, President and CEO of Blueprint. "It's an honor to be named a CODiE finalist and recognized among so many cutting-edge technologies."
The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors evaluate assigned products during the first-round review. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists which accounts for 80% of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Business Technology category winners will be announced during an online winner announcement celebration June 22, 2021. Details about each finalist are listed at https://history.siia.net/codie/2021-Finalists
About Blueprint
Blueprint Software Systems is a global software company and leading provider of digital process design and management solutions. Our award-winning cloud-based platform, the Blueprint Enterprise Automation Suite, integrates directly with the leading RPA platforms to provide a better way to design sustainable, high-quality RPA models and manage change across the RPA lifecycle. By providing the visibility and control they need to move automation projects forward with speed and precision, our customers can efficiently scale the volume and quality of their RPA initiatives and drive greater ROI from their automation programs. Follow Blueprint on Twitter @blueprintsys and on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/blueprint-software-systems/.
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.
About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)
SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and health technology companies. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today's challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better health care and personal wellness outcomes.
