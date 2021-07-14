TORONTO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blueprint Software Systems, provider of one of the most powerful process automation design environments available on the market, today announced it has expanded its collaboration with Microsoft to offer an end-to-end migration solution that simplifies, reduces costs, and speeds up the migration of entire bot portfolios from any of the major RPA platforms into Microsoft Power Automate Desktop.
"Many organizations today are frustrated with their existing RPA vendor, but the prospect of switching tools has been considered too difficult, too expensive, and too slow to implement," says Dan Shimmerman, CEO, Blueprint. "Through our collaboration with Microsoft, we've built out our RPA migration solution capabilities to enable any company that's dissatisfied with their current RPA provider to move to Microsoft Power Automate Desktop quickly and at near-zero cost."
Part of Microsoft's Power Platform, Power Automate Desktop is an RPA authoring solution that expands low-code automation capabilities for everyone in an enterprise. Power Automate Desktop is a cost-effective and user-friendly RPA option and provides opportunities to use the Microsoft ecosystem most businesses already use.
Blueprint provides a seamless migration process from any of the leading RPA tools to Power Automate Desktop while adding significant value to a company's existing bot architecture, regardless of the tool. Switching from a current RPA platform to Power Automate Desktop with Blueprint can reduce costs by up to 80 percent and is three times faster than any other option currently available on the market.
"Organizations are continuously looking to improve their operations and deliver better experiences for their customers. The combination of process intelligence and automation play a vital role in making this possible," says Charles Lamanna, corporate vice president at Microsoft. "We're pleased to work with Blueprint and help companies get the most out of their digital workforce. By using Blueprint and Microsoft Power Automate, enterprises can fast track their transformation agenda and unlock the full potential of automation."
These migration capabilities expand upon an existing relationship between the Blueprint and Microsoft, whereby enterprises using Power Automate Desktop can use Blueprint to unlock its full potential. Power Automate Desktop enables coders and non-coders alike to automate processes and tasks across desktop and web applications, from simple data transfers between modern and legacy systems to more complex business workflows. Without Blueprint, many of these process and workflow automations are designed manually.
The Blueprint Enterprise Automation Suite eliminates the need for manual process documentation by enabling users to create Digital Blueprints. These Digital Blueprints can then be seamlessly integrated into Power Automate Desktop, significantly improving development time, quality, and automated processes' ongoing maintenance.
Digital Blueprints can be used as an ongoing digital reference for all bots—cataloging and centralizing all automated processes in one place. Once in Blueprint's solution, automated processes can be further optimized. With every Digital Blueprint, bots can be connected to all relevant dependencies, systems, and constraints, facilitating better RPA change management and risk analysis to maximize RPA uptime for higher returns.
For more information on Blueprint's Power Automate Desktop migration capabilities, visit: https://www.blueprintsys.com/rpa/switch-to-microsoft-power-automate-with-blueprint
About Blueprint
Blueprint Software Systems is a global software company and leading provider of digital process design and management solutions. Our award-winning cloud-based platform, the Blueprint Enterprise Automation Suite, integrates directly with the leading RPA platforms to provide a better way to design sustainable, high-quality RPA models and manage change across the RPA lifecycle. By providing the visibility and control they need to move automation projects forward with speed and precision, our customers can efficiently scale the volume and quality of their RPA initiatives and drive greater ROI from their automation programs.
Follow Blueprint on Twitter @blueprintsys and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/blueprint-software-systems/.
