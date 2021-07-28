TORONTO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blueprint Software Systems, provider of one of the most powerful process automation design environments on the market, today launched Blueprint Task Capture. This new process discovery solution accelerates business process definition and automation ideation, enabling organizations to capture, optimize, and prioritize increased automation opportunities with precision and ease.
"The process discovery market is growing quickly," says Dan Shimmerman, CEO, Blueprint. "Yet the current machine-based tools available are often problematic, expensive, hard to deploy and manage, provide too much noise in terms of data, and don't connect well with RPA platforms. Our solution is designed to eliminate these challenges while also offering process design and attribution capabilities that no other process discovery platform has today, coupled with the ability to integrate with any RPA platform."
Blueprint's new process discovery solution provides a host of additional benefits, including:
- Empowered Citizen Designers – Business users can easily gather the data required to accelerate the automation pipeline by bridging the gap between subject matter experts and RPA Center of Excellence teams.
- Eliminate Manual Work – Quickly capture structured data with a high signal-to-noise ratio in a contextual way while automatically recording the specific details and screenshots for each step.
- Data-Driven Approach – Blueprint Task Capture tells you how much of your captured process is compatible with, and can be quickly automated in your RPA platform so you can identify and prioritize the processes that are going to drive value the fastest.
- Automatically Transforms Process Information Into Automations – Based on the collected information, users can quickly generate ready-made Digital Blueprints and automation prototypes to speed up and improve automation development.
- End-to-End Management – With Blueprint, users benefit from Task Capture and all the universal automation design, governance, and change management features of the Blueprint platform, with bi-directional integrations into the leading RPA platforms.
- Flexibility – Task Capture is compatible with all leading RPA platforms and is a perfect fit for either top-down or bottom-up automation strategies.
- Simple and Secure – Blueprint Task Capture is easy to deploy, non-invasive, and secure with built-in privacy controls.
Blueprint Task Capture stands out because it's different by design. With Blueprint, process owners and subject matter experts (SME) define the high-level process and Blueprint Task Capture collects the critical low-level task details that are the most crucial and labor-intensive part of any process automation.
Task Capture addresses another pivotal point along the automation value chain, enhancing the already powerful Blueprint Enterprise Automation Suite which sits at the heart of any RPA toolchain. Adding Task Capture to better identify, prioritize, and document automation opportunities, Blueprint continues to provide a better way to design sustainable, high-quality RPA models and manage change across the RPA lifecycle.
About Blueprint
Blueprint Software Systems is a global software company and leading provider of digital process design and management solutions. Our award-winning cloud-based platform, the Blueprint Enterprise Automation Suite, integrates directly with the leading RPA platforms to provide a better way to design sustainable, high-quality RPA models and manage change across the RPA lifecycle. By providing the visibility and control they need to move automation projects forward with speed and precision, our customers can efficiently scale the volume and quality of their RPA initiatives and drive greater ROI from their automation programs.
