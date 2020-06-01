Blueprint, a leading provider of digital process discovery, modeling, and business optimization solutions has partnered with UiPath, an industry-leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software provider to support enterprise organizations as they look to drive innovation within their business processes and scale their use of RPA enterprise-wide.
TORONTO, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Blueprint Software Systems, a leading provider of digital process discovery, modeling, and business optimization solutions, today announced their partnership with UiPath, an industry-leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software provider. The partnership supports enterprise organizations as they look to drive innovation within their business processes and scale their use of RPA enterprise-wide, and enables joint customers to develop more complex, end-to-end business process automations, accelerate the speed of automation delivery, reduce bot maintenance costs, and govern their digital workforces according to rigorous enterprise and regulatory constraints.
As enterprises turn to RPA to build more efficient, streamlined, and responsive organizations, especially in the midst of the current COVID-19 pandemic, many are limited in their ability to scale RPA because they lack visibility and alignment across complex business processes. To achieve RPA at an enterprise scale, organizations must visually model end-to-end business processes that are connected and aligned to overall business strategy and objectives, as well as regulatory obligations. This way, they can ensure robots are optimally and compliantly designed, built, and executed – enabling the organization to realize the full potential and benefits of RPA at scale.
As UiPath's most recent Advanced Technology Partner, Blueprint delivers capabilities that reinforce the essential collaborative relationship between business and IT stakeholders that is required for any successful automation initiative. Using Blueprint's Enterprise Automation Suite, all stakeholders can effortlessly design complex business processes in a user-friendly, intuitive interface and connect them to all critical enterprise constraints, regulatory controls, and business objectives so all stakeholders have a transparent, compliant, and full picture of the processes to be automated. They can then automatically generate functional and acceptance tests and leverage the seamless integration between the two platforms to transition these along with process flows and technical details to UiPath Studio where RPA developers can continue the development of flows and details to produce deployable bots.
Blueprint CEO, Dan Shimmerman said, "Our partnership with a proven RPA leader like UiPath is a major step forward in enabling large enterprises to scale and govern their transformational digital automations. These organizations need scalable ways to design and translate end-to-end business process requirements into technical requirements, while ensuring they adhere to the regulatory standards that govern their operations. Together, our platforms deliver the capabilities needed to advance and accelerate robotic process automation within the unique context of enterprise organizations and deliver ongoing, scalable value to automation teams that are projected to grow in the future."
This integration is expected to deliver significant value to clients of all industries, with those in regulated industries such as financial services, insurance, pharmaceutical, and automotive particularly with the most to benefit due to the improvement of automation governance available through Blueprint.
About Blueprint:
Blueprint Software Systems is an award-winning global software company and leading provider of digital process discovery, modeling, and business optimization solutions for enterprise organizations. Blueprint's Enterprise Automation Suite helps organizations automate complex, end-to-end business processes, ensure regulatory compliance across their digital workforce, accelerate the delivery of automations, and scale their RPA initiatives across the enterprise. Blueprint's solutions are widely deployed by Fortune 1000 organizations spanning dozens of industries worldwide. For more information visit www.blueprintsys.com