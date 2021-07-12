SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bluescape today announced a new software integration that enables ShotGrid users to share and review their assets in Bluescape.
"The ShotGrid integration is one of the most requested and anticipated workflows from our motion picture and television production partners," says Amin Tavana, VP of Enterprise Sales at Bluescape. "This will streamline design and creative reviews across media and entertainment."
The newly enabled workflow streamlines asset management and creative review processes by connecting ShotGrid users with their content in a Bluescape virtual workspace. ShotGrid, Autodesk's creative project management and review software for film, TV, and games, can now share assets and playlists with Bluescape. The content is automatically grouped and visually organized in Bluescape to simplify the process of managing and reviewing work. Creative teams, stakeholders, and partners from marketing and merchandising can now see a complete picture of a production's assets.
This is a crucial time for creative industries as distributed teams work across offices and homes. Artists and designers need to collaborate on multiple versions of creative assets in a live, interactive environment. They must be able to manage, review, and present their content within a single platform and reduce the need to switch between multiple applications and repetitive workflows.
Now, creative teams can take the next step forward by collaborating in virtual art and story rooms accessible from any device, at any time. The Bluescape and ShotGrid integration allows creatives to share, aggregate, and organize their work directly from their ShotGrid instance. Reviewing content and providing feedback in Bluescape accelerates review cycles by giving everyone a "birds eye" view of their work, which enables the team to visualize the entire historical context, inspirations, and iterations of production assets.
About Bluescape:
Bluescape is the visual platform for high-value collaboration. We bring teams and their work together in one place to overcome information silos and communication barriers, propelling productivity and breakthrough innovation. Customers include Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, media and entertainment companies, and higher education. A Silicon Valley-based company, Bluescape was named one of the most innovative companies of 2021 by Fast Company. Visit Bluescape.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Jenny Barrett, Ruder Finn, (201)274-6626, Jenny.barrett@ruderfinn.com
SOURCE Bluescape