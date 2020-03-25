SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueshift, the leading Customer Data Activation Platform, today announced the addition of Channel Engagement Scores to its Predictive Intelligence Studio, which includes predictive segmentation, predictive recommendations and engage time optimization. The new feature aims to provide marketers with an in-depth and holistic look at engagement rates across the customer lifecycle rather than a single channel.
A drop-down interface enables non-technical marketers to build engagement scores directly in Predictive studio. Each channel (including email, push, in-app, SMS, live content, and 3rd-party integrations) receives a probability score of 0 to 100, with higher scores translating to the increased likelihood of a user engaging, interacting, and taking action upon a message or recommendation. Unlike affinity scoring, which only takes high-level behaviors into account, Channel Engagement Scores are calculated based on:
- Historical channel engagement from past campaigns
- Behavioral user traits derived from events such as time spent, sessions, and past purchases
- Catalog interactions and activities such as category affinity
- User demographics and lifetime attributes
- Custom user attributes
- Additional customization based on business requirements
By leveraging Blueshift's Channel Engagement Scores, marketers can:
- Deepen audience engagement with comprehensive engagement scores that factor in page views, conversion rate, past purchases, channel frequency, time spent, and more
- Drive more conversion and revenue by triggering tailored messages to each user on the most impactful channel (or channels) at each stage of the customer journey
- Save time, effort, and resources with more precisely targeted customer experiences that automatically adapt to each user based on the latest first-party data and real-time behaviors
With Blueshift's patented AI running in the background, Channel Engagement Scores continuously and automatically update with the latest customer data and behaviors so that marketers can be confident they are always reaching the right users on the right channels at the right time to drive conversion.
Once computed and running, Channel Engagement Scores can be leveraged throughout the Blueshift platform, including within the customer profile, segmentation studio, and multi-channel campaign builder.
"We're excited to launch our new Channel Engagement Scores that use state-of-the-art machine learning models that empower marketers with fine-grained controls in optimizing multi-touch, multi-channel journeys," said Manyam Malella, Blueshift's co-founder and Head of AI.
About Blueshift
Blueshift helps consumer brands intelligently scale customer engagement on every channel. Its Customer Data Activation Platform (CDAP) uses patented AI technology to enable marketers to activate the fullness of their data and use it to create relevant and connected 1:1 experiences across every customer interaction. Leading consumer brands such as LendingTree, Udacity, Discovery, PayPal, Groupon, and the BBC use Blueshift to drive transformational growth.