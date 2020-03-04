SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueshift, the leading Customer Data Activation Platform, today announced the integration of popular ecommerce platforms, Shopify and Magento. The integrations connect Shopify and Magento stores with Blueshift, synchronizing all ecommerce data to help marketers improve multi-channel customer experiences and workflows.
The new integrations make it simple for brands to sync historic and real-time product catalog, transaction, and user behavior data from their online stores to Blueshift, with no IT resources needed. Brands can immediately get started using Blueshift's multi-channel personalization, behavior-targeting, and predictive capabilities to tailor, automate, and optimize customer experiences across all channels.
With these integrations, Blueshift customers can:
- Integrate Magento and Shopify ecommerce data
- Synchronize past and new orders in real-time
- Build advanced segments leveraging all first-party and real-time data
- Utilize customer subscription management to prevent sending unwanted marketing messages
Magento and Shopify are two of the most popular ecommerce platforms on the market. Shopify has over a million merchants across 175 countries utilizing their services, and Magento processes over $155 billion in annual sales for merchants. Their offerings include website development, billing, inventory tracking, mobile commerce capabilities, and more.
"We're very excited to announce this turnkey integration with Shopify and Magento," said Josh Francia, Chief Growth Officer at Blueshift. "Their combined reach plus Blueshift's advanced capabilities means that so many more marketers across the globe can activate their customer data and achieve a level of customer engagement they've only dreamed about."
"Shopify and Magento are the newest additions to our ecosystem of integrations, which has more than doubled in the last year," added Mehul Shah, Blueshift co-founder and CTO. "We're constantly working to provide more marketers with the ability to personalize at the 1:1 level, and these integrations are a huge step in that direction."
About Blueshift
Blueshift helps consumer brands intelligently scale customer engagement on every channel. It's Customer Data Activation Platform uses patented AI technology to enable marketers to activate the fullness of their data and use it to create relevant, connected 1:1 experiences across every customer interaction. Leading consumer brands such as Groupon, LendingTree, Discovery and BBC use Blueshift to drive transformational growth. The company is backed by prominent venture capital firms including Storm Ventures and SoftBank Ventures Asia.