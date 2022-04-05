The latest release delivers a GUI for the open-source R project with hundreds of popular data preparation, graphics, statistics, machine learning, and model fitting methods
CHICAGO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlueSky Statistics just announced a major new version (10.0) of their comprehensive R GUI for statistics and data science. "BlueSky Statistics 10 puts even more of R's power into everyone's hands," said Sanjay Kumar, CEO, and Founder of BlueSky Statistics. "It has both the efficiency of a no-code GUI with full reproducibility for all users and an R code editor for programmers".
BlueSky Statistics provides a GUI (Graphical user interface) with hundreds of popular data preparation, graphics, statistics, machine learning, and model fitting methods. In addition, BlueSky Statistics delivers a powerful framework for extensibility to build GUIs for any R function in minutes. Leading organizations use the extensibility framework to build and deploy customized applications within departments and enterprise wide.
BlueSky Statistics Version 10 includes the following new features:
- Support for Mac (Intel and Mac M1 chipsets)
- Revamped modernized user interface to support reproducibility, a new R code editor, better locale support for opening SPSS datasets, publication support with different output formats e.g., HTML, MS Office, APA, and LaTeX, interoperability with RStudio® for R code and R Markdown, ….
- More Statistics: MANOVA, Repeated measures ANOVA, N Way ANOVA, Effect sizes in t-test...
- Better graphics: Support for facets and themes
- Robust support for model fitting and scoring
"Organizations continue to ask for more - more analytics, more graphics, and extensibility. The BlueSky Statistics team listened and delivered" said Bob Muenchen, thought leader and founder of the R4stats blog.
The feedback from the R user community on the latest release has been overwhelmingly positive. "I have been a user of SPSS since 1980 and I have found BlueSky Statistics to be more powerful and very easy to use. Also, I have a Mac with the M1 chipset and had no problems running the software" said Dr. Frank Castronova, Ph.D., Faculty at Wayne State University, USA.
Adoption continues to grow in academia and other verticals. "BlueSky Statistics is an excellent software for statistical analysis, it's easy to use, with a lot of functions," said Luca Bertolaccini from IEO, European Institute of Oncology IRCCS, Italy.
For additional information, visit What's New in BlueSky Statistics 10
