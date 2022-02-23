YUMA, Ariz., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlueSkySearch, LLC., on the web at BlueSkySearch.com, the original agriculture online job center, announced today free listings for 2022 intern positions for agriculture and produce industry businesses, as an expression of their commitment to the industry. With all industries in a state of upheaval during this past year BlueSkySearch wants to connect young college-level talent with Ag Employers so that the agriculture and produce industries, as a whole, can prosper and move forward. BlueSkySearch has become a big deal on campus.
Finding opportunities for talented entry level employees to connect with the right Ag Employers is getting more challenging and complicated every year. By specializing in just the agriculture business arena, BlueSkySearch is in a unique position to assist both the potential college educated employees and Ag Employers by posting industry specific positions and delivering resumes from top college talent ready to move on from academia and get their foot in the door for real life work experience. Agriculture businesses that wish to post an internship will do so at no cost, and students will be given a unique opportunity to connect with those businesses, and possibly be recruited for higher opportunities upon graduation.
"We are a community. This past year has been challenging and I want to help my friends. These Ag businesses have helped me for over 24 years and this is a service my company has a proficiency in that can give back. " said Mike Lovelace, CEO of BlueSkySearch, LLC. "Do unto others and hope they will do the same for you. We are all in this together!"
For more information about submitting information or to apply for an internship please visit: https://www.blueskysearch.com/internship.html
About BlueSkySearch, LLC.:
BlueSkySearch, LLC. is a pioneer in online recruiting and job placement services, established over 24 years ago. BlueSkySearch, LLC. is an executive search firm specializing in the Produce Industry, Agriculture and the Food Industry. The company was organized with a simple answer to a serious problem that had long existed in the Produce Industry – it is hard to find qualified produce and agriculture professionals. BlueSkySearch, LLC. continues to expand and explore new ways to be the best solution.
