WALTHAM, Mass., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueSnap, the All-in-One Payment Platform, has been named the Best eCommerce Solution of 2020 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country, and around the world. BlueSnap was recognized for its comprehensive payment solution built to help businesses increase sales and reduce costs through a single integration built for growth.
"We are extremely honored to be recognized as the number one global eCommerce solution by the CODiE Awards judging panel of peers and business technology experts," said Ralph Dangelmaier, CEO of BlueSnap. "Receiving this CODiE Award is a testament to the high standards for the work our teams do to help companies digitize their payments, reduce costs and increase sales, which has become more important now than ever."
The BlueSnap All-in-One Payment Platform is a single integration, built for growth, that offers:
- One account connected to a network of global banks
- Intelligent payment routing to optimize authorization and cost
- 100-plus shopper currencies and 17 settlement currencies
- 100-plus global payment types and popular eWallets, like Apple Pay and Google Pay, to convert more shoppers
- Automated accounts receivable
- Integrated fraud and chargeback management
- Built-in solutions for regulation and tax compliance
- Reporting to increase visibility and simplify reconciliation
BlueSnap's eCommerce payment processing solution was recognized by the judges for its security, which leverages the latest encryption technologies, easy implementation, fraud management, availability of modules, plug-ins and APIs for integrations with a variety of technologies, and global payment capabilities.
"Congratulations to this amazing group of 2020 Business Technology CODiE Award winners," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "These trying times have underscored the importance of innovative technologies like never before. The products and services we honor today connect us to colleagues and customers, ensure business practices move forward, provide new insights from data, and create new jobs and market opportunities. They represent the best of high-impact, outcome-focused innovation."
The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during an online winner announcement earlier today in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.
43 awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies, including the Best Overall Business Technology Product, awarded to the product with the highest scores of both rounds of judging.
More information about the Awards is available at: https://www.siia.net/CODiE
Details about the winning products can be found at https://www.siia.net/codie/2020-Winners
About BlueSnap
BlueSnap provides an All-in-One Payment Platform designed to increase sales and reduce costs for B2B and B2C businesses. Our Platform supports online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments and manual orders through a virtual terminal. With a single integration to our Platform, businesses can accept any payment with ease. The Platform includes access to 110 payment types, including popular eWallets, built-in world-class fraud prevention to protect sales and detailed analytics to help businesses grow. Based in Waltham, MA, BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at home.bluesnap.com.
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.
