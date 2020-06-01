NEW YORK, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This past month, CommonWealth Purchasing Group and Bluestream Health announced a partnership to bring a virtual care solution scoped specifically to CPG's FQHC member base. Leveraging CPG's deep domain expertise in the FQHC space, Bluestream is deploying a streamlined set of functionality that includes the rapid deployment of an easy-to-use telehealth solution. Patients in CPG's network will now be able to enter a session with a care provider instantly.
Bluestream includes tools for FQHCs to manage queues of patients (virtual and physically present), longitudinal reporting, and seamlessly blend on-demand and scheduled visits. Interpreter service in over 200 languages and ASL is built into the solution and available during a video visit with a single click.
"Click-to-connect video and virtual visits are the way of the future," said Sandeep Pullim, Chief Medical Officer/MD from Bluestream Health, "and along with CPG, we bring the future to the most remote and poorest communities in America."
Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) are the safety nets of underserved communities and marginalized populations across the country. There are over 1,400 FQHCs providing care for over 29 million Americans nationwide.
The adoption of telehealth and virtual care has been slow at FQHCs because of isolated, low-income patient populations and limited resources (of every kind) — which ironically is exactly the center that can most benefit from virtual care. COVID-19 has created greater urgency around video visits, as at-risk patient populations are now unable to receive the in-person attention they desperately need.
Both CPG and Bluestream Health hope that this partnership will help combat a significant problem with advancements in health care for the underserved - that technology always reaches the most impoverished areas last - especially given recent legislation brought through the CARES Act.
On March 27, 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) was signed into law. Section 3704 of the CARES Act authorizes RHCs and FQHCs to furnish distant site telehealth services to Medicare beneficiaries during the COVID-19 PHE. Medicare telehealth services generally require an interactive audio and video telecommunications system that permits real-time communication between the practitioner and the patient. RHCs and FQHCs with this capability can immediately provide and be paid for telehealth services to patients covered by Medicare for the duration of the COVID-19 PHE.
About CommonWealth Purchasing Group
CommonWealth Purchasing Group (CPG) is the nation's leading group purchasing organization for community health centers and other community-based, non-profit organizations. Founded in 1998 by the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers, CPG has more than 650 members across all 50 states.
About Bluestream Health
Bluestream is a leading provider for telehealth to healthcare providers and health systems. With over 500 health system facilities and 50,000 providers, Bluestream is delivering over four million video minutes and 100,000 virtual care visits a month, with average wait times of 12 seconds. Its virtual care platform provides health systems, clinics, and third-party providers with a simple and low-cost way to build, deploy, and manage complex clinical workflows.
