DENVER, Mar. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlueSuit announces the public launch of its ExtractAPI™ platform. This cloud-based service empowers real estate professionals to maximize their workflow and data insights by unlocking static information living in PDF documents across 1000's of formats. Leveraging recent advancements in machine learning technology, and with a singular real estate industry focus, ExtractAPI™ has powerful applications across property valuation services, mortgage lending, title, investments, and brokerage.
ExtractAPI™ pulls key data from a wide array of commercial and residential real estate transaction documents -- including property rent rolls, asset offering memorandums, title documents, and purchase and sale agreements. BlueSuit's AccuracyIQ™ and AccuracyPlus™ Review features ensure data quality with reliable confidence scores and additional review options.
The platform's REST API delivers structured data formats that integrate seamlessly and flexibly into existing technologies and workflows, with support available from BlueSuit's network of integration consultants.
"We are ecstatic to finally bring our Extract API to market to unlock data that has long been inaccessible in static documents. Our partners in the appraisal and title spaces are already seeing value in the product and we are excited to continue our roll out to more customers," said Harrison Neff, BlueSuit Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer.
For more information, please visit http://www.bluesuit.com.
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bluesuit
Contact
About BlueSuit
BlueSuit Technologies, Inc. is a Denver, CO-based real estate technology company. Formed in 2019, BlueSuit's focus has been on helping real estate professionals shine in their roles.
BlueSuit is a proud TechStars company.
Media Contact
Steve Regan, BlueSuit Technologies, Inc., +1 (720) 773-0198, media@bluesuit.com
SOURCE BlueSuit Technologies, Inc.