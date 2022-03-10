WILMINGTON, N.C., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After 16 years working from Wilmington's riverfront Murchison building, BlueTone Media — a regional web design and digital marketing agency — has moved its headquarters to a new location.
"We had been looking for a new office space for a couple of years," Jimmy Honsinger, BlueTone Media founder and CEO, said. "When we found this location, we thought it was perfect and would help our company efficiency."
Just a few blocks down the street in the downtown Wilmington historic district, the new office is located on the third floor (Suite C) of 314 Walnut St. The BlueTone team shares the office building with Atlantic Coast Law on the first floor (Suite A) and Geosyntec Consultants on the second floor (Suite B).
Experiencing steady growth over the last several years, the BlueTone team chose to move to the new location to accommodate their growing needs. The new space offers a greater degree of flexibility and reliability that will allow more productive work and better accommodation for clients.
"The Murchison Building was a great spot for us for many years, but the building itself — being over 100 years old — certainly came with its own quirks," Brad Graham, BlueTone Media Service Director said. "We were looking for a new space to help us provide better parking accessibility for our customers, attract new talent as we continue to grow, and offer greater reliability with power, HVAC, and elevators. After reviewing several options, we're thrilled to have found this spot."
The new office space is uniquely set up to accommodate the various departmental needs of the BlueTone Media team and will provide team members with the space and bandwidth they need to continue working toward the company's growth and regional expansion.
"We are thrilled about the capability to grow alongside the downtown Wilmington community." Honsinger said. "Wilmington's Brooklyn Arts District is an exciting area of growth right now."
"Everyone on the team is rejuvenated and excited with our improved layout — one that should help cut down on distractions and allow us to deliver a better customer experience and product," Graham said.
For nearly two decades, BlueTone Media has provided trusted web design and digital marketing to a wide range of businesses across the Wilmington region. But over the last couple of years, the company has been steadily expanding its client base beyond the southeast corner of North Carolina to the rest of the state — and even across the country.
In addition to this geographic enlargement, BlueTone has expanded its marketing services to include videography, print marketing, and a wide array of other integrated marketing tactics to help their clients achieve their unique growth goals.
The move is one of the many steps BlueTone is taking to ensure their team is set up internally for the greatest amount of client success. BlueTone is always looking for new, innovative talent. From sales and marketing to website development and graphic design, interested local applicants are welcome to send the company their resume.
BlueTone Media is an 18-year-old full-service web design and marketing agency based in Wilmington, North Carolina. The team of 20 experts loves helping businesses grow through web and mobile app development, digital marketing, web design, process automation, and integrated marketing strategy.
The BlueTone team is invested in bringing clients' visions to life, measuring their success by their clients' results. By choosing BlueTone as a marketing and web design partner, businesses gain an entire team of specialists eager to help them increase market share, boost revenue, and reduce cost of sales. For more information, visit https://www.bluetonemedia.com/ or call 910-795-2280.
