DENVER, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, the global solar power station brand, now is crowdfunding on Indiegogo with its 2000W portable power station, the AC200. The most powerful power station yet, that can output enough wattage that can power refrigerators, tool appliances such as drills, CPAP machines, and even blenders.
The BLUETTI AC200 can power up to 17 devices simultaneously, and this includes:
- 6*AC outlets
- 2*15W wireless charging pads
- 60W USB-C Power Delivery Port
- 4*USB-A ports
- 2*12V/3A DC ports
- 12V/10A DC car cigarette lighter port
- 12V/25A RV port
Just to put this into perspective, you're able to power a Magic Bullet blender, a fridge, charge a laptop, power a lamp, a mini fan, and a mini electric grill, etc. Even then, as long as you're below the 2000W max output of the AC2000 you're also able to charge up for four smartphones with USB-A ports, wirelessly charge two phones and charge a laptop with the USB-C Power Delivery port.
With so many ways to use the BLUETTI AC200, there is also a high 1700Wh power capacity to match it. A 1700Wh power capacity with a power station is one of the highest that you can find on the market, as many other power stations don't come close to it.
The touch screen LCD design allows you to know the voltage, current, power capacity, charging status, and temperature of the AC200 power station. With its efficient ECO mode on, the BLUETTI AC200 can consume 50% less electricity compared to other portable power stations.
With LG Auto-level battery cells, the same type of battery as Tesla vehicles use, the Bluetti AC200 can charge Tesla vehicles, electric motorcycles, scooters, and other things that run on electricity.
Thanks to the built-in fan, the system will automatically turn on the iCooling Tech Mode to run devices safely when the temperature is up to 45°C. This can keep the AC200 running cool.
BLUETTI AC200 provides 5 ways to recharge:
- AC Adapter for in-home recharging
- Car Adapter for when you're driving
- 700W Solar recharging for when you're out
- Gas Generator
- Lead-Acid Batteries
If it is recharged with the AC outlet 500W and PV 700W at the same time, the AC200 will be fully recharged within 2hrs.
The BLUETTI AC200 will be available on July 1 on Indiegogo. The first crowdfunding pledge starts at $999, 45% off for super early birds. The price will rise after funding.
