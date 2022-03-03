CLEARWATER, Fla., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bluewater is excited to announce that Rob Fallon, CEO, has been invited to speak at a panel discussion at PDMI East, to be held March 13-15, 2022, at Eden Roc Miami Beach. He will be joined by fellow marketer and industry leader, Fern Lee, CEO of THOR Associates. The two industry veterans have combined their experience and expertise numerous times over the years to bring attention and sales to a wide range of clients including Balsam Hill, Treetopia, and Mutual of Omaha just to name a few.
A recognized leader in the digital marketing arena, Fallon is a creative and analytical thinker with over 20 years of experience in advertising. In his tenure, Fallon has helped Bluewater, a top DTC agency, become an Inc. 5000 company four times, and an Adweek Top 100 fastest growing agency two years in a row. By the numbers, he has helped propel the agency to over $100 million dollars in revenue with a head count of nearly 100 employees headquartered in a 36,000 square foot studio. In 2018, Fallon was personally recognized for his business success as one of Tampa Bay's 40 under 40.
Fern Lee is an experienced, award-winning marketing professional with a proven track record of creating and increasing brand awareness, revenue, consumer usage and asset values for multiple globally recognized Insurance and Financial, Entertainment, and Lifestyle, Fitness and Pharma brands. Fern applies strategic initiatives to the Traditional/Digital marketplace to achieve "Branded Response" Omni Channel results. Fern's ability to use data driven information and apply it to media channels and tactics has given her the reputation of a "Best in Class" leader that delivers metrics in a continuously changing marketing landscape.
Participants in the session will walk away with real world advice that they can implement to increase customer engagement through creative and brand recognition.
The discussion, Put the Hook in Your Creative, It Won't Catch on Without It, will take place Tuesday, March 15th at 10:30, ERC I Ballroom A, Lobby Level, and is described as follows:
With thousands of brands and products flooding our senses every minute on every device, it's paramount to get your hook in the consumer with engaging creative content and actionable messaging if you want to capture the sale. Direct selling requires response, and you can't compel response without getting attention first. Regardless of the goal—immediate sales, driving to retail, or supporting a strategy that consists of multiple touchpoints, the delivery of television, digital and brand assets will always be the bait to drive the bite. Regardless of the category, whether it be Kitchen & Home, Finance, or Health & Wellness—if the creative isn't flowing, the leads and orders won't be either.
About Bluewater
Bluewater is a converged Direct to Consumer Advertising Agency that creates attention-getting commercials, infomercials and digital content that drives direct response and immediate sales for clients ranging from startups to internationally recognized brands. We are experts in media strategy, planning, and buying, with a data-driven multi-channel approach fueled by our proprietary, and the industry's most innovative, data and analytics suite, Insight IQ ™. We find the right audience, at the right time, on the right platform, and for the right spend to get the best ROI possible. Our experienced, talented team of industry professionals motivate, educate, and create actionable content that connects consumers to brands and increases sales. Headquartered in sunny Clearwater, Florida, with remote offices across the Unites States and Europe, Bluewater has been named an Inc. 5000 company four times, and an Adweek Top 100 Fastest Growing Agency two years in a row. You didn't come this far to just come this far. Let's go further, together. Visit the company website at https://bluewater.tv or on LinkedIn @bluewater-media.
About THOR Associates
THOR Associates provides a clear path to "traditional" transactional marketing with a halo to "digital." As a result, THOR creates multi-channel initiatives within: DRTV, Digital, Radio, Print, Retail, International and Home Shopping to Brand Build a Roadmap for ROI. From inception to fruition our engagement with a client brings a 360-degree creative strategy approach executing and implementing the production of video assets for on air and digital distribution in both English and Hispanic. THOR knows how to inspire and excite a target audience, connect them to a brand, affiliate them with a message, and most importantly, generate a lead/transaction that provides conversion to sales with customer loyalty. Working with THOR Associates creates the nexus of transaction and transformation and can be a conduit between Marketing and Sales Management. Our passion is to make a difference by energizing brand identity and ambition and bring it all to life. Visit the company website at https://THORassociates.com or on Facebook @THORassociates.
Media Contact
Mike Marte, Bluewater, 813.944.2926, mmarte@Bluewater.tv
SOURCE Bluewater