CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bluewater, a force in the direct-to-consumer advertising arena, strengthens their digital media team by adding seasoned veteran Kristy Andreadakis to lead the charge. As Director of Digital Marketing, Kristy has over 10 years of experience leading social media marketing strategies for highly regulated industries. Her experience encompasses both B2B and B2C strategy, content marketing, web analytics and direct response marketing.
As a transformational visionary in the digital marketer arena with foresight and imagination, Andreadakis has an impressive history of surpassing ambitious business goals and creating revolutionary digital growth strategies for diverse enterprises. She has a consistent record of positioning organizations for success, driving digital direct to consumer sales, increasing market-share, and demonstrating profound dedication to audience engagement.
"Kristy is no stranger to meeting client challenges with successful strategies that build digital campaigns," says President and COO, Gina Pomponi. "Her passion for digital marketing is infectious. We are thrilled to have her as a part of the Bluewater family."
Kristy is passionate about online communities and has over 10 years of experience creating consumer advocacy programs and social media campaigns.
"She works hard to turn fans into customers and amplifying brands through the voices and actions of their most passionate consumers. She loves the power of the click and continues to find the 'Sweet Spot' in email communication that turns readers into buyers," said CEO, Rob Fallon.
Kristy is a member of the NWBO, Alabama Women In Business, Area Director for CALSWGA BNI, Vice President of B.A.R.R. BNI, KEAP Certified Partner, and Google Ads Certified, Google Analytics Certified, and is an advocate for CASA Autauga Children's Advocacy Group.
About Bluewater:
Bluewater is an Inc. 5000 company and an Adweek Top 100 Fastest Growing Agency, employing over 100 people in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Spain.
Bluewater has one core metric of success: yours. We're a direct marketing and advertising agency converging all the services needed to be relevant to consumers where they live, work and play. Our experienced, talented team of converged professionals make us remarkable. We attack the work differently. We are always inquisitive. The pride and accountability we put in our work is at the root of what makes us better. Just ask to see our results. Visit the company website at https://bluewater.tv or on LinkedIn @bluewater-media.
