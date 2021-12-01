CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bluewater, a direct-to-consumer marketing and advertising agency that has fully converged services including production and creative, media planning and buying, commerce and sales support with analytics, announces the hiring of Jakki Sukeena as marketing and communications manager.
She joins as the agency continues its expansion of clients, verticals, staff, and studio space under the executive leadership of CEO Rob Fallon and President and COO Gina Pomponi, to whom she will report.
"I'm thrilled to have such a seasoned marketing veteran join our Bluewater team. Jakki is a brilliant creative writer with deep experience in marketing communications and all aspects of production, from idea to edit," commented Gina Pomponi.
Sukeena is an established creative with over twenty-five years' experience as a copywriter and creative director, earning herself and agencies dozens of awards. She began her career in Charleston, SC at the Breeze Radio Network before moving to Florida where she honed her direct response skills at HSN, working on products by Suzanne Somers, Billy Mays, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and other iconic names. After leaving HSN to broaden her experience, she joined various ad agencies and worked with an impressive array of clients including George Lucas Ltd, Melitta, Verizon, SYKES Enterprises, PODS, OTT-Lite, and Bank of America just to name a few. Sukeena recently left Charter Communications where she spent 12 years writing and crafting hundreds of national TV and radio commercials, including a coveted Super Bowl spot.
"We're excited to have Jakki join the team—she's a powerful creative force and marcom strategist," said CEO, Rob Fallon. "We have no doubt that she will help us shape the voice of our agency, as well as create extraordinary and actionable marketing strategies for our clients."
As marketing and communications manager, Sukeena will oversee internal branding and public relations, as well as contribute to pitches, creative ideation, and copywriting.
About Bluewater:
Bluewater is a direct marketing and advertising agency employing over 100 people in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Spain, as well as an Inc. 5000 company and an Adweek Top 100 Fastest Growing Agency. Our experienced, talented team of professionals make us remarkable. We attack the work differently. Visit the company website at https://bluewater.tv or on LinkedIn @bluewater-media.
