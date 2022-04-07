Leading Direct Marketing and Advertising Agency Lands Hotly Contested Account
CLEARWATER, Fla., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NordVPN® announced the selection of Bluewater to lead their U.S. media planning and buying efforts. The announcement comes after an extensive agency evaluation for a media agency of record to support future growth and brand-building initiatives including TV and Radio strategy, media planning, channel optimization, and a strong analytical approach.
NordVPN, a market leader, widely recognized and acclaimed by the most influential tech sites and IT security specialists, continues its push to be the absolute go-to in internet security while acknowledging that its agency partners play a key role in achieving that goal. As NordVPN aims to expand connections in a diverse customer landscape, Bluewater will play an essential role in connecting customers with the brand through its omnichannel media solutions.
"We wanted a media agency with a 'can do' business attitude and mindset, and Bluewater is exactly that agency. With their vast media experience and expertise, they will be a great partner to help us reach our goals with a data driven approach to our direct-to-consumer advertising by being dynamic and responsive," said Viktorija Baltrūnaitė, Senior Global Offline Project Manager at NordVPN.
Bluewater, a media powerhouse in the digital, streaming, and linear arenas, will focus on media strategy, planning, and buying for NordVPN. The transition will begin immediately and work in collaboration with NordVPN's collective agency roster.
"Bluewater's TV management method brings the benefits typically seen with digital media, like flexibility, optimization, and ROI tracking, to offline media. We're confident this will improve our new customer acquisition costs," added Baltrūnaitė. This is in response to Bluewater's plans to help NordVPN reach a new, more responsive audience through its dynamic and strategic media plan.
"We welcome NordVPN with excitement, and our agency's primary focus is serving business growth. To find growth means constant measurement of the media strategy and parsing the critical response data with our proprietary advanced measurement suite we call insightIQ," said Rob Fallon, CEO of Bluewater. "InsightIQ is our secret SaaS solution to smarter advertising for our clients," exclaimed Fallon.
"It's very a powerful force in media when your client has such a well-developed brand that provides best in class service and that's what NordVPN has. We plan to work with their team to improve market share by increasing lead volume and sales with proven, cost-effective DRTV buying disciplines. This strategy includes expanding brand awareness to audiences who may not understand the benefits of a VPN in today's digital landscape, where consumers are engaging online more than ever, and giving up their personal information to more companies," commented Gina Pomponi, President, and COO of Bluewater.
About Bluewater
Bluewater is a converged Direct to Consumer Advertising Agency that creates attention-getting commercials, infomercials and digital content that drives direct response and immediate sales for clients ranging from startups to internationally recognized brands. The agency's expertise in Creative & Production, Media & Strategy, Data & Analytics, and Digital & E-commerce connects people and brands on every platform and every device. Headquartered in sunny Clearwater, Florida, with remote offices across the Unites States and Europe, Bluewater has been named an Inc. 5000 company four times, and an Adweek Top 100 Fastest Growing Agency two years in a row.
