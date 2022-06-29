Workflow Automation at Your Fingertips
LAS VEGAS, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BluIP, a global telecom and software development company that supports over 2000 hotels and delivers vertical cloud communications solutions, is excited to announce an incredible addition to its AIVA Connect™ platform with the introduction of AIVA Connect™ Studio. AIVA Connect™ Studio provides over 2800 integrations, 100 communications channels, and a no-code workflow scenario designed for non-developers and developers alike.
AIVA Connect™ Studio is a platform to help design, build, and automate business tasks and workflow automation quickly and easily, meant to be the perfect no-code solution for many industries including hospitality. With AIVA Connect™ Studio, customers can architect their own custom workflow using a drag and drop, no-code solution to help companies scale easier and faster than ever.
''AIVA Connect™ Studio powered by BluIP is the next big thing in workflow automation. This no-code platform makes it easy for businesses of any size to integrate and automate their processes with any platform that supports open API. AIVA Connect™ Studio delivers a game-changing solution that will streamline your operations and make your business more efficient. With this powerful tool, you will be able to achieve greater productivity and better bottom-line results.'' said Armen Martirosyan, CEO at BluIP.
''If you're looking for a powerful platform to help you rapidly integrate various systems and build innovative hotel solutions, AIVA Connect™ powered by BluIP is the perfect solution. With our easy-to-use Studio tool, you can quickly load almost any APIs and start building no-code apps that will streamline your workflow, save you time, and increase bottom line. Our team of experienced implementation specialists are on hand to help every step of the way, so you can get up and running in no time,'' Mr. Martirosyan went on to say.
To learn more about BluIP and AIVA Connect™ Studio:
Call: 1-800-GO-BLUIP
Web: aivaconnect.ai or bluip.com
About BluIP
BluIP is a global telecommunications provider and software development company that delivers and supports enterprise solutions for vertical industries such as large enterprise, hospitality, healthcare, finance, retail, and education. Its solution portfolio includes Cloud PBX, Cloud Contact Center, SIP Trunking, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Virtual Agents with Automation Integrations, and Enhanced Cloud Calling Solutions integrating with Microsoft Teams.
To learn more, visit http://www.bluip.com
Media Contact
Robin Christie, BluIP, 1 702-717-1368, robin@bluip.com
SOURCE BluIP