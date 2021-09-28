LAS VEGAS, Sep. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BluIP, Inc., leading provider of cloud communications and artificial intelligence solutions, announced the release of their newest product, EasyAI. EasyAI, a hybrid version of AIVA™ (Artificial Intelligence Virtual Agent), developed specifically for the hospitality industry is one of four products being released in the coming months to support the evolving demands of today's traveler.
EasyAI will allow hoteliers to rapidly deploy artificial intelligence, backed by years of industry data and knowledge. In addition, the product comes with custom business intelligence and 24/7 technical support along with carrier grade telephony. EasyAI will answer every call without pause and direct call traffic in addition to answering guest questions about the hotel. Hotels seeking a more custom and in-depth experience have the option to add-on to the user experience quickly and easily.
"BluIP has been hard at work this year, developing strategic products aimed to support our hotel customers. I'm excited to work for such a forward-thinking and customer-focused organization. Our technology and innovation are addressing our industry challenges quickly without sacrificing the guest experience," said April Weatherly, Director of Operations.
EasyAI can be placed at the hotel level, a contact center or centralized operations. In an effort to support process efficiency and rapid deployment, BluIP provides hotels with the technology, the voice and the experience specific to the hotel.
"The last year has created unique needs in our industry and we must be nimble and strategic to support our customers. Staffing shortages, hotels closing and re-opening, health requirements- these are all moving targets and BluIP wants to ensure its customers able to appropriately respond and care for their guests. EasyAI is a product that will allow our hotels to rapidly apply artificial intelligence to their property and that's what is needed today," said Armen Martirosyan, President & CEO of BluIP.
To learn more about AIVA™, AIVA Connect™ or BluIP, call us at 1-800-GO-BLUIP or visit us online at https://aivaconnect.ai/ and http://www.bluip.com
About BluIP
BluIP delivers mission-critical products engineered for the SMB, large enterprise, hospitality, healthcare, retail, education, and public safety. Our cloud solutions portfolio includes hosted PBX with PMS integration, SIP trunking, E911, contact centers, AI virtual operator & agents' framework, rapid integration platform - blubridge and mobile applications like BeHive Communications Platform. To learn more, visit http://www.bluip.com or https://aivaconnect.ai/
All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Media Contact
Steven Norris, BluIP, (415) 777-1112, steve@bluip.com
SOURCE BluIP