NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blurams is committed to bringing a more secure and intelligent life to people across the globe. As the coronavirus spreads, more and more people around the world are advised to stay at home. Blurams is recommending the Blurams Outdoor Pro Camera in order to protect the safety of people living at home.
The key feature of the Blurams camera is its smart advanced AI facial recognition technology, which can remember up to 16 different individuals, more than enough for friends, family, and regular visitors. With many people out of work and businesses left unattended we've realized the importance of reliable security in place. Business owners can get an instant notification whenever motion is detected by the Blurams outdoor camera, and if they feel their unguarded business is at risk they can activate the siren.
While you're at home, it can also be programmed to send alerts to your phone if a stranger shows up on your porch, and the built-in siren and strobe light can scare away intruders. Keep in accordance with social distancing guidelines and talk with anyone on your porch through the accompanying app using the two-way audio function - tell the FedEx driver to leave your package in a safe place, so you can collect it without contact. Watch the video to learn more.
The outdoor camera comes with a special privacy option, select areas of the screen that are considered "private" using the app and those parts of the screen will be blurred in the recording, preserving your privacy or your neighbor's property. In addition to watching videos on your phone or Apple Watch, you can also view videos on Alexa-enabled displays. Cloud storage is saved on Amazon Web Services servers, providing a seamless and secure connection. You can use this method both for watching recorded clips and for viewing a live stream.
Key features included:
- 1080p full HD, 129° FOV live stream and starlight night vision
- AI Facial Recognition: people can be recognized in the App, and lets you know if a family member is back home or if a stranger is approaching
- Person Alerts: get alerts if someone is outside your home, whether they're delivering a package or trying to break in
- Two-Way Audio: talk with your family through hands-free calling or send a voice command to the pet
- Works with Alexa: control the security camera with a simple voice command
- Siren & Flashing Light: through active sound and light defense measures, it can deter potential intruders
- Weather Resistant: on guard 24/7, weather resistance and IP65 rating to stand the rain or shine, hot or cold
- Privacy Protection: user can choose a zone as a privacy area, the camera will blur it entirely to protect privacy
- Easy to use: App pairs with Apple Watch, iPhone and Android smartphone
- One-month free cloud service and a one-month AI facial recognition function for new users. Buy cloud storage and get free AI facial recognition
Pricing and availability:
In April, the Blurams Outdoor Pro Camera 1080p can be purchased with a 30% discount code STAYHOMECAM on Amazon US & UK. The promo price is $49.99/£49.99.
US Purchase link: https://amzn.to/2VGWoHE
UK Purchase link: https://amzn.to/2wqnaJW
About Blurams:
Blurams is a leading, international provider of advanced, intelligent imaging technologies, products, services and platforms. It advocates technological innovation and product experience, and has built the advantages on end-to-end integrated solutions in image processing, computer vision and cloud computing, etc. Blurams' competitive solutions, products and services have been provided to enterprises and consumers globally with its determination for the smart future and carefree life.
