BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BluWave, LP, a top resource for private equity firms and their portfolio companies, announces today the company is No. 127 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. BluWave's ranking reflects the company's achievement of a three-year revenue growth rate of 3,257 percent. Presented by Inc. magazine, the Inc. 5000 is a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent high-growth businesses. BluWave is on the Inc. 500 and featured in Inc.'s September issue representing the top tier of the Inc. 5000.
Through its invitation-only Intelligent Network, BluWave uses proprietary technology, data, and human ingenuity to expertly connect the world's leading private equity funds, their portfolio companies, and proactive independent businesses with the best-in-class, PE-grade boutique advisors, independent consultants, and interim executives for their value-creation and due diligence initiatives. BluWave serves more than 450 of the world's top private equity firms, connecting them with specialized third-party resources in finance, human resources, technology, operations, and market strategy among other functional areas.
"We are honored to be recognized by Inc. magazine and rank among America's fastest-growing companies," says Sean Mooney, founder and CEO, BluWave. "We solve one of the biggest problems in the private equity industry and business in general—connecting the world's most proactive business leaders with perfect-fit third parties for integral due diligence and value creation initiatives at the exact time they are needed—and the market response has been tremendous. Our focus on surpassing exceedingly high standards and delivering differential value fuels our growth."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Founded in 2016, BluWave is an innovative market network powered by technology, data, and human ingenuity. Our solution uniquely connects private equity firms, the leadership teams of their portfolio companies, and proactively managed independent companies with exceptional, pre-vetted third parties that can differentially help customers surpass critical business goals. Our invitation-only Intelligent Network represents more than 100 categories and we have connected more than 450 private equity firms with best-in-class resources to help them confidently assess opportunities and build value with speed and certainty. For more information about BluWave, visit our website at http://www.BluWave.net.
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com. For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
