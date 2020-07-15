Blyncsy_Logo.jpg

SALT LAKE CITY, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Movement data intelligence company Blyncsy announces it has been granted a license from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for nationwide Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC) access. The license allows Blyncsy to deploy its connected vehicle and connected infrastructure product, Axon, in any state in the United States. Blyncsy's Axon assists cities, counties, departments of transportation, and other agencies with traffic signal prioritization among other vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications.

"This is a great achievement for Blyncsy's suite of movement data solutions. The nationwide DSRC access license will allow Blyncsy to easily deploy its V2X technologies in any given state and simplify our customers' experiences. Our V2X technology, Axon, is being used to assist transportation agencies with traffic signal prioritization for high-priority vehicles such as buses and snowplows, while other Axon uses will enhance the connected vehicle future," said Blyncsy CEO Mark Pittman.

About Blyncsy

Blyncsy is a movement and data intelligence company headquartered in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah. Through the power of big data and location analytics, Blyncsy helps its customers understand how connected devices are moving throughout an environment. Blyncsy's powerful platform assists departments of transportation, cities, and other private and public entities to better understand the habits and trends of people. 

Press Contact:
Carlee Brennan
carlee.brennan@blyncsy.com

