HOUSTON, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in IT solutions for the digital enterprise, today announced that technology executive Ram Chakravarti will officially join BMC as the Chief Technology Officer after a secondment from BMC's lead investor, KKR, effective April 6.
Chakravarti has been fulfilling the role since August 2019, working with BMC leadership in defining the company's technology vision and standing up new innovation-focused initiatives. In his official role as CTO, he is responsible for BMC's overall technology strategy, common architecture, corporate development, and technical shared services including user experience design, quality assurance, and cyber security.
"Ram is a rare talent who has been a fantastic partner in defining our long-term technology vision and strategy," said Ayman Sayed, president and CEO, BMC. "As BMC continues our own journey to an Autonomous Digital Enterprise, Ram will be an invaluable member of our executive team, ensuring our own success as we look across all of our solution areas – from mainframe to our distributed businesses – and anticipate the emerging technology trends that will help our customers in their transformation."
Chakravarti was most recently a Director at KKR Capstone, focused on value creation in KKR's technology investments in Private Equity and Growth Equity. Prior to working at KKR, Chakravarti was an associate partner at McKinsey & Company, where he advised clients on large-scale, multi-year digital transformations, and established McKinsey's Digital Architecture Service Line in North America. Earlier in his career, Chakravarti worked at Oracle, Ariba, Merck and tech start ups in a variety of software engineering and architecture roles.
