HOUSTON, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in IT solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, unveiled BMC AMI Operational Insight, an AI-driven, forward-looking solution that uses machine learning to detect anomalies and maximize lead time for remediation to mitigate mainframe issues before they become business problems.
Today's rapidly changing marketplace, with shifting dynamics and competitor challenges, requires companies to optimize for increased performance and 24/7 availability to stay ahead of the competition. As a business-critical platform, it is imperative that mainframe issues are identified and addressed before any system downtime or degradation can impact operations. The BMC AMI Operational Insight solution provides the intelligence for mainframe experts and newer employees alike to support every organization's journey to an Autonomous Digital Enterprise with the modern mainframe.
"Managing the mainframe has never been more critical to serving customers and ensuring uptime. It is imperative that companies have the capabilities to proactively manage the platform and anticipate problems before they happen," said John McKenny, Senior Vice President of ZSolutions Strategy and Innovation at BMC. "By applying AIOps to the mainframe for better availability and performance with BMC AMI Operational Insight, our customers can reclaim their valuable time and shift resources to focus on the strategic priorities that will allow them to become Autonomous Digital Enterprises."
The BMC Automated Mainframe Intelligence (AMI) AIOps suite envisions a three-part workflow – detect, find, and fix – designed to greatly reduce mean time to repair (MTTR) so operations teams spend less time reacting to issues and more time advancing high-level business initiatives. With BMC AMI Operational Insight, users gain a solution that utilizes machine learning to learn what is normal, detect anomalies, and maximize lead time for remediation, avoiding downtime or system degradation. As an example of how companies can avoid downtime, a global financial services provider has seen the potential benefits of using BMC AMI Operational Insight and the predictive insights it could provide. Through a demo, the company noticed it was able to detect problems two days earlier to avoid a system issue.
Key benefits of BMC AMI AIOps include:
- Faster detection: Notifications alert users of anomalies, allowing them to proactively solve problems impacting systems before they cause any downtime.
- More accurate predictions: Multivariate analysis looks across all KPIs simultaneously instead of in silos, to ensure no KPI anomalies are missed, resulting in fewer false positives.
- Data science and domain expertise built-in: Knowledge of which metrics to watch quickly fills the gaps left by a retiring workforce and expedites the learning curve for new staff. In addition, getting rid of the guesswork of collecting and evaluating extraneous metrics eliminates the waste of costly MIPS.
- Out-of-the-box predictive problem detection: Minimal configuration required means users can install, add data, and realize value immediately.
- Improved and adaptive intelligence for systems: Continuous consumption of deep and broad data sources helps add intelligence to complex systems, while continuous learning ensures teams can keep up with rapid pace of change.
"MTTR has been increasing for I&O leaders, indicating difficulty with finding and fixing issues that arise. Monitors have been a staple, but have reached their limits," said Stephen Elliot, Program Vice President, Management Software and DevOps, IDC. "Products with early detection and actionable insight that can help prevent damaging outages before your monitor alerts you are decreasing MTTR, leading to time and cost savings."
As part of the new BMC AMI AIOps suite, the BMC AMI Operational Insight solution ensures mainframe uptime that allows organizations to meet the growing demands of digital business growth. BMC continues to invest and innovate for the mainframe with new product introductions, as well as the recent acquisition of Compuware. BMC now offers a full suite of mainframe software development, delivery, and performance solutions that empower organizations to scale Agile and DevOps with a fully integrated toolchain.
Additional Resources:
- Learn more about BMC AMI Operational Insight at www.bmc.com/it-solutions/bmc-ami-operational-insight.html
- Register for a webinar introducing the BMC AMI Operational Insight solution on June 9 here.
- Learn more about BMC Automated Mainframe Intelligence solutions at www.bmc.com/ami
- Discover what it takes to be an Autonomous Digital Enterprise at www.bmc.com/ade
- Read BMC's customer success stories at www.bmc.com/customers/success-stories.html
About BMC
From core to cloud to edge, BMC delivers the software and services that enable over 10,000 global customers, including 84% of the Forbes Global 100, to thrive in their ongoing evolution to an Autonomous Digital Enterprise.
BMC, the BMC logo, and BMC's other product names are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. or its affiliates, are registered or pending registration with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©Copyright 2020 BMC Software, Inc.
BMC—Run and Reinvent
www.bmc.com
Editorial contact:
Ana Gabriel
BMC
D: 408.546.1069
M: 510.219.6625
ana_gabriel@bmc.com