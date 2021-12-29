SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BMI Imaging Systems, a provider of microfilm conversion services, document management solutions, and secure cloud hosting, has been confirmed by the independent auditor KirkpatrickPrice as SOC 2 Type II certified.
The SOC 2 Type II certification includes "a report on a service organization's description of its system and on the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of its controls relevant to security, availability, and confidentiality." BMI's SOC 2 Type II audit was throughout the period September 1, 2020 to August 31, 2021.
KirkpatrickPrice's examination of BMI's systems and controls included, though not limited to, the following:
- Obtaining an understanding of the system and the service organization's service commitments and system requirements
- Performing procedures to obtain evidence about whether controls stated in the description were suitably designed to provide reasonable assurance that the service organization achieved its service commitments and system requirements based on the applicable trust services criteria
- Testing the operating effectiveness of controls stated in the description to provide reasonable assurance that the service organization achieved its service commitments and system requirements based on the applicable trust services criteria
Headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, with an additional facility in Sacramento, CA, BMI provides digital conversion, software development, and hosted services to organizations nationwide. With a strong presence in the public sector, clients include agencies from every level of government (city, county, state, federal) and from a large range of departments (recorders, clerks, law enforcement, courts, building & planning, education). Private sector clients include insurance agencies, transportation companies, and healthcare. The SOC 2 Type II certification provides BMI's clients an additional level of assurance that their records and data are handled properly and securely, and will solidify their trust and confidence in BMI.
About BMI
BMI Imaging Systems (originally Bay Microfilm Incorporated) incorporated in 1958 as a microfilm service bureau, working with County Recorders to archive land records on microfilm. In the early 1960s, services were expanded to include preservation microfilming of the rare books and manuscripts of leading California Universities. A Library Microfilms Division was also established, working with over 200 newspaper publishers to preserve California local history for libraries and archivists. A reputation for service, precision, and reliability led to steady expansion of BMI's government, education, and commercial clients over the next two decades. By the early 1990's, the records management industry had entered the digital age and BMI was at the forefront of this evolution. Clients were meeting their electronic document management needs by having BMI digitize their records, with BMI installing and supporting on-site document management software solutions.
Today, BMI's production capability includes two imaging facilities with a staff of more than 60 technicians. With a focus on quality, accuracy, security, and innovation, BMI provides custom solutions that fit the unique requirements of each of its customers. In addition to providing document/microform imaging and indexing services of the highest standard, BMI offers public tenant, private tenant, and CJIS (Criminal Justice Information Services)-compliant community cloud hosting services, enabling secure access to client data via the Web. BMI also provides systems integration services, implementing turnkey document capture, management, and workflow solutions. BMI employs an in-house software development staff, a project management customer support staff, along with IT professionals that support internal and Web hosting operations.
