BMI Imaging Systems Develops Digital Compliance Solution for California's Assembly Bill 1466 (AB-1466) & Restrictive Covenant Modification Program
SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We're excited to announce that we've created an AB-1466 compliance solution for California's County Recorders.
In September 2021, Governor Newsom (CA) signed AB-1466 into law and kicked off the need for the State's County Recorders to find a way to remove "restrictive covenants" from their official records. With a quick turn of each county having a plan to follow the law by July 2022, we jumped into gear and developed a hosted platform that provides Recorders with the ability to identify, review, and re-record restrictive covenant documents.
In addition to providing the software application and the compliance workflow, we're also offering Recorders our services to locate, verify, and redact restrictive covenants and create modifications for their internal and county counsel approval.
Bill Whitney, CEO, says "We've partnered with [California] County Recorders for over 60 years and this is something we knew we could help with. Since we already partner with 35 of the 58 counties, we immediately got to work developing a solution to help our clients.
Complying with the law is critical, but we also wanted it to be a smooth and seamless experience for users. So our software team started grinding and quickly produced a solution that not only hits the target for AB-1466, but also leaves room for future enhancements and additions."
For more information on our AB-1466 compliance solution, check out an article we put together: https://bmiimaging.com/blog/document-management/ab1466/
