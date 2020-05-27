SEOUL, South Korea, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- By introducing SecuLetter's security solution, Korea's BNK Busan Bank has strengthened its security against Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) between network connections.
SecuLetter is a Korean information security company and a member company of the Born2Global Centre that develops and supplies security products capable of detecting, diagnosing, analyzing, and blocking malware attacks that existing signature-based solutions and behavior-based (sandbox-based) APT security solutions find difficult to detect. SecuLetter has been an active member of the Born2Global Centre since 2016.
SecuLetter's products are equipped with various diagnostic technologies that are used for static, dynamic, and detailed analyses based on its own proprietary technology and are characterized by their accurate and rapid diagnosis.
BNK Busan Bank has been reviewing solutions that detect and block APT attacks using non-PE (portable executable) files, such as Microsoft Office, PDF, and HWP files, which existing APT solutions cannot detect.
After thoroughly comparing various solutions and proof of concepts (PoCs), the bank finally selected SLF (SecuLetter FileServer) and could eliminate its security blind spots. With this solution, the bank was able to enhance its security at network bridging environment and satisfied with SLF's built-in content disarm and reconstruction (CDR) feature, high diagnostic rate, rapid diagnosis speed, and easy integration with various security products.. With this solution, the bank was able to enhance its air-gap security and was especially satisfied with SLF's built-in content disarm and reconstruction (CDR) feature, high diagnostic rate, rapid diagnosis speed, and easy integration with various security products.
Senior Manager Woo Sunghoon of BNK Busan Bank's Information Security Department said, "When looking at the recent trend of APT attacks, the percentage of malicious attacks conducted using non-PE files is far higher than those using executable files such as exe, dll, or sys files. Considering the current urgent need for security measures for non-PE files on the network, we have chosen SecuLetter's security product."
He added, "Having introduced and used SLF, we are impressed with its minimization of over-detection (false positive detection) when diagnosing malicious code and rapid diagnostic speed. Moreover, when we deployed it in our network bridging environment, there was no delay in our work."
In response to cyber-attacks, BNK Busan Bank established its own unique enterprise security management platform for the first time in Korea in 2016. The platform is used to collect the logs (containing data related to personal information protection, email cyber-attacks, and equipment security vulnerabilities) generated by all equipment and analyze and visualize all security threats for effective security management.
Lim Chasung, CEO of SecuLetter said, "Through a case study conducted by BNK Busan Bank, it was confirmed that our solution can be effectively applied to APT security and CDR in network bridging and air-gap environments. This year, many Korean financial customers are planning to introduce air-gap security and CDR solutions, and we expect many of them will adopt our solutions."
SecuLetter's products, SLE (SecuLetter Email) and SLF, are being actively used by major national institutions, financial institutions, and companies, including KEPCO E&C, Korea Post Information Center, KISA (Korea Internet & Security Agency), BNK Busan Bank, KAMCO (Korea Asset Management Corporation), KSD (Korea Securities Depository), and KTCU (Korean Teachers' Credit Union).
For more information on SecuLetter, visit https://www.seculetter.com/content/en/.
Media contact
SecuLetter: contact@seculetter.com
Born2Global Centre: jlee@born2global.com