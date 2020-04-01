Boardwalktech Closes Another Supply Chain / Planning Application
CUPERTINO, CA, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - (TSXV:BWLK; OTCQB: BWLKF) – Boardwalktech Software Corp. ("Boardwalktech" or the "Company"), a leading digital ledger platform and enterprise software solutions company, is pleased to announce that Sekisui Specialty Chemicals (SSC), a manufacturer of high-performance plastics, has signed its first licensing agreement on the Boardwalk Digital Ledger Platform Sales & Operations Execution (S&OE) application for its demand, supply, and allocation planning (DSAP), to more effectively plan global product shipments and improve visibility across its international supply chain. Boardwalktech's S&OE application enables simultaneous, round-the-clock global data access and updating of key operating information by SSC sales, production planners, finance teams and customers, especially during the critical 0-12 week S&OE operating window to balance supply and demand on a timely basis and facilitate immediate reconciliations between all parties, resulting in more effective customer fulfillment operations, improved customer satisfaction, and improved overall results.
Boardwalktech's solution resolves the cumbersome and time-consuming use of manual, static spreadsheet-based processes which tend to foster excessive buffer stocks, increase the possibility of stock-outs, and unneeded expedited ordering. The Boardwalktech solution will enable SSC's specific value chain to better collaborate, align, and workflow manage the frequent sharing and recalibration of process data so they can proactively head off issues, rather than just react to problems. SSC chose Boardwalktech so it could more frequently and easily produce and optimize constrained forecasts. This allows for an immediate rapid response and resolution to changing conditions driving an SSC corporate focus on "exceeding customer satisfaction" and improved profitability across their product line. The Boardwalktech Digital Ledger platform also adds new audit trail capabilities for all touch points which supports variance and root cause analysis -- information that drives constant improvement.
"Boardwalktech's Digital Ledger Platform for S&OE applications offers a tool for digitally transforming and automating manual, serial processes into collaborative, intelligent automated processes with minimal user training and rapid adoption, allowing us to implement the solution without any latency in our current processes," said Todd Templeton, Director of Strategic Planning at SSC. "It is imperative in today's dynamic operating environment that manufacturers are able to increase visibility, alignment, and trust of our key operational processes so we can better manage our business. We believe using Boardwalktech's solution will have an immediate and noticeable positive impact on our supply chain processes."
"We are proud to partner with SSC and deliver a new S&OE application, to immediately improve its design, supply and allocation processes, and help SSC in its efforts to generate greater profitability while exceeding customer fulfillment and satisfaction requirements," said Andrew T. Duncan, President and CEO of Boardwalktech Software Corp. "By deploying our Digital Ledger Platform, our customers, such as SSC, are now able to collaboratively work in a multi-party, multi-national cross functional supply chain environments with granular, time-based data across their entire value chain enabling more timely and focused information flows including scenario planning, predictive analytics and machine learning based on a higher level of intelligent digital data so they can more profitably manage their business."
About Sekisui Specialty Chemical America
Sekisui Specialty Chemicals' primary product is Selvol, a line of high-performance polyvinyl alcohol polymers and copolymers used in paper, adhesive, packaging, construction, personal care, and many other specialty formulations. Sekisui Specialty Chemicals is a subsidiary of the Sekisui Chemical Group, a multibillion-dollar, global company that delivers a wide range of products and services to enrich people's lives. The company is comprised of core businesses and technologies in housing, social infrastructure, and chemical solutions. For more information, visit www.sekisui-sc.com.
About Boardwalktech Software Corp.
Boardwalktech has developed a patented Digital Ledger Technology Platform that is in use today by 27 of the Fortune 500 running over 100 live mission-critical applications worldwide. Boardwalktech's patented digital ledger technology and its unique method of managing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data is the only platform on the market today where multiple parties can effectively work on the data simultaneously. Boardwalktech can deliver a collaborative purpose-built enterprise information management application on any device or user interface with full integration with enterprise systems of record in a fraction of the time it takes other non-digital ledger technology-based applications.
Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in India and operations in North America. For more information on Boardwalktech, visit our website at www.boardwalktech.com.
