Boardwalktech Offers a Free Trial of its Excel-based Multi-User Collaboration Product to Enable Faster, Better Decisions
CUPERTINO, CA, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - (TSXV:BWLK; OTCQB: BWLKF) – In response to the unprecedented events as it relates to the COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on businesses around the world, Boardwalktech Software Corp. ("Boardwalktech" or the "Company"), has announced that it is offering its Diamond Lane product – an Excel-based multi-user collaboration tool for simultaneous information sharing and rapid decision making, while tracking and preserving all changes – and a suite of available templates, at no cost for the next 60 days. Diamond Lane is an easy-to-use collaboration software product introduced in January 2020 as part of the Boardwalktech Digital Ledger platform family of solutions, that can be rapidly implemented across multi-users to address many of the challenging needs associated with coordinating and executing business decisions quickly between remote teams.
When working remotely, sharing Excel files with co-workers, partners, and customers can be inefficient even in the best of times, particularly when Excel files are being exchanged between multiple parties over time. Diamond Lane is the "fast lane" solution for:
- Real-time, Multi-Party Excel Collaboration
- Getting to Business Decisions Faster
- Simple, Fast to Install, Easy to Use
- Going live with your team in minutes
The current crisis has shown most companies that their legacy and outdated systems are not able to keep up with and manage the rapid information changes happening in their enterprise. Remote decision-making using Excel has become the norm and Excel-based data is often the system of record. As a result, users are relying more and more on Excel to make critical decisions and get their work done. Companies, government agencies, and organizations of all types and sizes are finding it difficult to remotely collaborate and exchange information and make effective decisions with their colleagues, partners, and customers. Boardwalktech's Diamond Lane and Digital Ledger platform eliminates the need to email Excel attachments or do conference/video calls to go over changes and instead puts you in control – securely and automatically exchanging and aggregating mission critical information while tracking who made what change and when. Diamond Lane allows you to:
- Work at the same time (no more file lockouts)
- Securely exchange information real-time with all changes highlighted for rapid decision making
- Know who changed what, when and why
- Most importantly, get to the right decision, faster
For the next 60 days, Boardwalktech will be offering Diamond Lane for free. Companies can immediately connect colleagues, suppliers, distributors, customers – anyone. It's simple, it's easy and it's fast. Go to:
https://www.boardwalktech.com/products_diamond_lane.php
"During this time of unprecedented events, Boardwalktech is committed to supporting enterprises that are forced to rapidly transform their work processes to a remote environment. In fact, the World Economic Forum issued a report on April 2, 2020 that calls for all enterprises to 'Ensure responsible work redesign – sustainably manage the shift to flexible/remote working. Prioritize planning and connect remote employees using new technologies as a key to success during and after the COVID-19 Pandemic'. Boardwalktech remains dedicated to helping in any way we can to make your job easier and getting everyone connected," said Andrew T. Duncan, President and CEO of Boardwalktech Software Corp. "Our Diamond Lane product is available for free to anyone during this COVID-19 public emergency crisis. It's our part of saying thank you to all of those working through this disruption and a way for us to give back to help our community and global partners through this crisis."
For over 15 years, Boardwalktech has helped all types of business users eliminate the stress of sharing Excel files and providing a 3-5x ROI to global customers that have adopted Boardwalktech's solutions to manage their critical business processes – including 26 Fortune 500 customers such as Coca-Cola, Levi's, Heineken, Teva, and Verizon.
About Diamond Lane
Diamond Lane is an easy-to-use collaboration software product that is part of the Boardwalktech Digital Ledger platform family of solutions, and was introduced in January 2020. This powerful Excel-based product runs on the patented Boardwalktech Digital Ledger Cloud and can be used to solve any ad-hoc collaboration and data/information exchange need. Diamond Lane enables enterprises of all size to connect and immediately solve problems and make multiple-party decisions while preserving a single source of truth to understand and track what user has changed what data, when, and why. With Diamond Lane, companies can use their existing Excel spreadsheets or try available pre-built Excel templates provided by Boardwalktech, and immediately turn them into multi-party collaborative applications where everyone can work on a shared Excel workbook at the same time and all changes made at the cell level are tracked and versioned in an audit trail so you know exactly who has changed what – all securely run on the Boardwalk Digital Ledger Cloud.
About Boardwalktech Software Corp.
Boardwalktech has developed a patented Digital Ledger Technology Platform that is in use today by 26 of the Fortune 500 running over 100 live mission-critical applications worldwide. Boardwalktech's patented digital ledger technology and its unique method of managing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data is the only platform on the market today where multiple parties can effectively work on the same data simultaneously. Boardwalktech can deliver a collaborative purpose-built enterprise information management application on any device or user interface with full integration with enterprise systems of record in a fraction of the time it takes other non-digital ledger technology-based applications.
Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in India and operations in North America. For more information on Boardwalktech, visit our website at www.boardwalktech.com.
