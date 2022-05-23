Uniform Works supplies quality uniforms and equipment to a wide range of businesses. This partnership will streamline the uniform ordering process utilizing Bodidata's size-matching technology.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bodidata® is delighted to announce its partnership with Uniform Works Limited.
Bodidata makes it easy for uniform partners to help their customers efficiently and accurately select the best fitting size for ready-to-wear clothing items.
The Uniform Works partnership began with a successful deployment of Bodidata's Measure.Match.Manage™ solution using the Kora handheld scanner to measure wearers.
"Bodidata's size-matching solution far exceeded our expectations," said Seth Bailey, Vice-President of Uniform Works, whose responsibilities include Supply Chain Management. "The recommendations were 96.5% accurate and wearers were very receptive to the fast, contact-free process that didn't require them to be manually measured or change into form fitting clothing. We look forward to introducing all four of Bodidata's measurement solutions and size-matching technology to customers across Canada."
Uniform Works is headquartered in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia and is a national supplier of uniforms in Canada. Uniform Works is the distributor for Canada's largest body armor manufacturer and offers a complete range of uniforms, footwear, public safety and protective equipment.
"Uniform Works is a great partner. We have exciting projects planned and they recognize the opportunity to drive substantial growth and savings using our solution," commented David Fralick, Vice-President Business Development & Customer Acquisition for Bodidata.
Bodidata's integrated size-matching solution also significantly reduces returns, the associated reverse logistics costs, and the related environmental consequences, while increasing wearer satisfaction and loyalty.
Click here for more information about Bodidata's Measure.Match.Manage.™ solution
About Bodidata®
Bodidata® was created to solve the problem of matching the almost limitless number of 3D body shapes and sizes to Ready-To-Wear ("RTW") clothing based on the knowledge that successful size-matching requires: 1. Accurate Measurement, 2. Skillful Matching and 3. Guidance to help wearers understand how each recommended RTW size will fit their unique body.
Bodidata was co-founded by Tuoc Luong and Bruce Terry. Luong served as the CEO of Shanda Online until 2014. As Global Senior VP Yahoo from 2007 to 2010, he was responsible for Yahoo Search products worldwide and gained market share during his tenure. He served in senior roles such as CTO at Zazzle Inc., IAC Search & Media, Inc., and Microsoft. He is the Founder of Jybe, Inc. (Personal Recommendation Mobile App) and the founder of Lookspark (Fashion/Social App) that were both sold to Yahoo. He is an active angel investor and adviser to many entrepreneurial startups in Silicon Valley.
Bruce Terry has over 30 years of experience as a CFO in consumer products and 15 years of experience dealing with the complexities of privately controlled "family" businesses. As CFO of McCain Foods, Shoppers Drug Mart and Sobeys, he gained operating expertise in retail and as a manufacturer within the grocery, drug and food industries. He has oil & gas and risk management experience gained at Gulf Canada and as Vice Chairman at Marsh & McLennan Canada. Bruce has led or been instrumental in more than 65 mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, and financial transactions with a cumulative value of over $26 billion.
Media Contact
Colin Trethewey, Bodidata, 813.480.1354, Colin@PRmediaNow.com
SOURCE Bodidata