NEWTON, Mass., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bodkin Design & Engineering (BD&E), developers of sensor technology for the military, have turned their attention to defending the nation against the COVID-19 pandemic. They have just released a new instrument to aid in non-contact infrared thermometry, to spot individuals who are running a fever. The device, originally developed for the tracking cameras at the White Sands missile range, permits accurate thermal analysis from stand-off infrared sensors. This technology is now available as a low-cost solution for security checkpoints throughout the country.

In crowded public spaces, such as office buildings, factories, stores, meat-packing plants, airports, train stations and courthouses, it is important to remove individuals who might spread COVID-19. To determine who is infected, the primary method is to use non-contact infrared thermometry. One method uses infrared cameras to make thermal images of a populated scene. By placing BD&E's temperature reference in the scene, it is possible to get an accurate temperature reading from a low-cost thermal camera. A simple comparison by the operator can easily spot fevered individuals.

BD&E's Thermal Reference is now being evaluated by the US Army, who has a stockpile of thermal imagers used for night operations. These instruments can be converted to non-contact imaging thermometers by using the BD&E Thermal Reference. It is also being evaluated by the NYC Transit Authority for use in rail stations throughout the Metro region.

To learn more visit www.irblackbody.com. or http://www.bodkindesign.com.

About Bodkin Design & Engineering

Bodkin Design and Engineering, LLC has been providing concept development, prototype design/build, and engineering services to military, biotechnology, international OEM, and research communities since 2003. Headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, BD&E holds contracts with the US Army, Air Force, Navy, Department of Homeland Security, National Aeronautic and Space Agency, and the Missile Defense Agency. BD&E has overseen the successful introduction of products ranging from miniature infrared UAV cameras to heavy equipment for railroad yards. The company produces a commercial line of calibration equipment for infrared imaging (IRblackbody.com), and a patented line of video rate hyperspectral imagers (hyperspectralimagers.com). To learn more, visit the website at www.bodkindesign.com.

CONTACT:
 Mark Villafuerte
Bodkin Design & Engineering, LLC
77 Oak Street
Newton, MA 02462
Tel: 617.795.1968 x304
Fax: 617.795.1969
239905@email4pr.com 
www.bodkindesign.com

