NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bodo, the world's first all-in-one charging organizer designed for mobile devices, allowing users to better manage their professional and home office and be more productive, has launched on Indiegogo.
Bodo was conceived by Eric Chan, a design entrepreneur who has worked with top global companies, including LG, Panasonic, Samsung, and Lenovo. Bodo was an idea born out of real need while the WFH (work-from-home) market was growing exponentially during the pandemic.
"Bodo charges and organizes all devices with a snap. Because we've become so reliant on our mobile devices, working with co-founder Michael Morath, we saw a need to create an organizing system that is multifunctional and easy to use," said Chan, "Thanks to Bodo, people no longer have to struggle to find a place to optimally use or charge their devices or live with a mess of wires."
The power is distributed via one USB-C cord to the entire board which provides multiple charging spots. Simply snap a power module with Bodo's patented electromagnetic connection technology to the board wherever needed and start charging any combination of devices. From earbuds, smartphones and tablets to your laptop, video conferencing light and IoT devices.
Bodo is much more than just a charging station – it organizes and elevates the WFH setup by keeping clutter at bay to make way for seamless workflow. Whether on a video conference call or digital brainstorming, Bodo makes any activity easier so users can focus on the interaction that matters. Bodo can also be easily adjusted for the optimum ergonomic experience using the detachable stand add-on. With the snap-on modules, you can seamlessly switch activities from a productive workplace to enjoying home life (e.g., workouts, yoga, and even cooking).
Bodo is the only WFH system you need, and can be used for:
- Work from home activities
- Video conferencing
- Digital brainstorming
- Remote learning
- Fitness & wellness
- Following video guides
- Cooking/browsing recipes
- Tik Toking or Facetiming with friends
Visit Bodo's Indiegogo page to discover all the ways you can customize your Bodo board to meet your needs, when choosing from different modules and size options. Bodo's Indiegogo campaign is offering special early bird discounts during the launch period only. The team is working with manufacturers now and it will be shipped to the backers shortly after the Indiegogo campaign.
About Bodo
Bodo: means Bound to Do anything. Bodo creates compelling products that solve everyday problems so you can enjoy productive work and play.
Bodosnap: Charge and organize all your devices with a Snap.
Bodo was created by Eric Chan, Co-founder & CEO, Michael Morath, Co-founder & CTO, and Co-founder Raymond Shao. Eric Chan has years of international experience in design and product innovation, as President of ECCO Design. He has designed hundreds of products for global tech companies and start-ups including LG, Herman Miller, Panasonic, Samsung, GE, Lenovo, Audi, and Toyota - from consumer electronics, office products, and IoT devices, to smart appliances. Eric is an inventor with over 40 patents under his name, and author of the popular '1,000 Product Designs' book. He has served as a judge for multiple international design competitions including the CES Innovation, Red-Dot, Industrial Design Excellence Awards, and IF Awards.
Michael Morath has worked for Ecco Design, TULU, P&G, and Bosch Germany. With a focus on smart IoT products, smart appliances, and innovative sensor technology. His recent projects include a last-mile transportation charging station and a Tele-control video camera system.
Raymond Shao is an industrial designer at ECCO Design, and a 3D enthusiast focusing on product visualization and animation. His engineering background and previous working experience helped him combine engineering fundamentals with Bodo's design ideas.
