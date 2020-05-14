SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 swept the globe, most countries reacted by imposing lockdowns and strict shelter-in-place orders. Stores not deemed essential were forced to close temporarily, and even as restrictions ease and some brick-and-mortar stores began reopening, how customers shop for clothes has already changed dramatically. Even when apparel stores reopen, the fitting rooms often remain closed and there's a chance the concept of a fitting room will go away forever.
Contactless Fit™ is a first-to-market solution by Bold Metrics that easily integrates into the in-store experience to help shoppers find the right size without ever physically trying on the clothes. Customers simply answer 4-6 questions either on a stand-alone tablet or directly on their phone and Bold Metrics uses eight years of data and best-in-class machine learning algorithms to accurately predict a customer's best size. Along with recommending a size, Contactless Fit™ goes a step further to replicate the fitting room experience, allowing customers to understand how different sizes would fit on their body, allowing them to buy clothes based on their unique fit preference.
"At Bold Metrics, we've been focused on helping shoppers find their best fit through online shopping experiences where consumer access to the information regarding the size of a particular style is often limited. Now, we've seen demand for our technology in-store, to help retailers provide their customers with a seamless experience around finding their fit and sizing without access to a fitting room," says Daina Burnes, CEO of Bold Metrics.
Since COVID-19 is able to survive on surfaces, including clothing and packaging, providing a safe retail experience while encouraging customers to shop remains a top priority for retailers. Most shoppers are also reluctant to try on clothing that may have recently been touched or worn by others. Contactless Fit™ helps retailers communicate size and fit to their customers in the absence of fitting rooms, and could very well become the new normal, in our new normal.
www.boldmetrics.com/contactless-fit
Bold Metrics has spent close to a decade using AI to power the online fit experiences for brands and retailers in the US and Europe. Contactless Fit™ is their first-to-market solution specifically for powering fit in-store, without the fitting room.